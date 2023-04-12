Tucker Carlson's Texts About Hating Trump Resurface After Interview

Tucker Carlson's text messages professing "passionate" hatred of former President Donald Trump have resurfaced following the airing of the Fox News host's latest interview with the former president.

Trump's appearance with Carlson, his first sit-down interview since being charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in Manhattan last week, aired on the Tuesday edition of Tucker Carlson Tonight.

While Carlson has consistently offered pro-Trump commentary on air, text messages released last month as part of Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News suggest that the host may have a much different view of Trump in private.

In text messages with producers on January 4, 2021, Carlson wrote that "there isn't really an upside to Trump" and suggested that Fox News employees were "all pretending we've got a lot to show for it, because admitting what a disaster it's been is too tough to digest."

Former President Donald Trump, left, is pictured while being arraigned on felony charges in New York City Criminal Court on April 4, 2023, while Fox News host Tucker Carlson, right, is shown at an event in Washington, D.C., on March 29, 2019. In a private text message on January 4, 2021, Carlson wrote that he "passionately" hated Trump. Andrew Kelly; Chip Somodevilla

"We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights," Carlson wrote in one message. "I truly can't wait."

"I hate him passionately," he added in another. "I blew up at [former Trump adviser] Peter Navarro today in frustration. I actually like Peter. But I can't handle much more of this."

A message Carlson sent on the day of the attack on the U.S. Capitol—January 6, 2021—described Trump as "a demonic force, a destroyer."

Carlson backpedaled in an interview with right-wing radio host Bo Snerdley weeks after the text messages were revealed, insisting, "I love Trump." He said that he was "enraged" that the messages were released and had fielded a phone call from a "wounded" Trump to explain himself.

"I said this to Trump when he called me, you know, all wounded about those texts," said Carlson. "That was a moment in time where I was absolutely infuriated ... and those were all grabbed completely illegitimately, in my opinion."

Carlson has continued to repeatedly praise Trump on his own show. While introducing his new interview on Tuesday, Carlson said that Trump was "moderate, sensible and wise" with views "more nuanced and sophisticated and pro-American than the moronic neocons currently in charge."

Despite Carlson having walked back the text messages, a multitude of reminders that the host had privately held hostile views toward Trump appeared on social media as his interview with the ex-president aired.

Highlights of Trump's interview with Carlson on Tuesday included the former president claiming that New York City Criminal Court workers "were crying" during his arraignment, and Trump giving unexpected praise to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Newsweek has reached out via email to the office of Trump for comment.