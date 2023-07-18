Tupac Shakur Murder Update: Police Search Home Amid Ongoing Investigation

Investigators may have a lead into rapper Tupac Shakur's murder, a case that has remained unsolved for almost 27 years.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) told Newsweek that it searched a home in Henderson, Nevada, on Monday in connection with Shakur's murder. A report by 8 News Now said the search occurred near Interstate 11 and Wagon Wheel Drive.

As of Tuesday, no arrest had been made and more information was not readily available.

LVMPD told Newsweek that it had no further comment about the investigation at this time.

Rapper Tupac Shakur poses for photos backstage after his performance at the Regal Theater in Chicago, Illinois in March 1994. Shakur was killed in a drive-by shooting in September 1996. On Monday, investigators searched a home in connection with his murder. Getty

The "Hail Mary" rapper, who was well-known by his stage name 2Pac, was shot four times on September 7, 1996, just off the Las Vegas Strip. Bullets were fired from a car in the drive-by shooting, and Shakur was hit in the chest, arm and thigh.

Shakur, who was only 25, succumbed to his injuries six days later on September 13, 1996.

The murder has remained a mystery, and the ongoing investigation has provided little information about what happened. Conspiracy theories about the case have abounded, ranging from theories alleging that Shakur is alive and well to accusing rapper Biggie Smalls of organizing the murder as part of a rap feud. Smalls was killed in a drive-by shooting six months after Shakur died.

In 2017, a film about Shakur's life and death titled All Eyez on Me reignited public interest in the case. The film was named after Shakur's 1996 album of the same name. The film was released on June 16, 2017, on what would have been Shakur's 46th birthday.

Many believe that Shakur, who was posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017, was killed because of gang retaliation. This theory gained traction when the Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. documentary came out in 2018. In the documentary, former gang member Duane Keith Davis, otherwise known as Keffe D, said he knew the person who killed Shakur.

Davis revealed that the person who fired at Shakur was sitting in the backseat of his car with his nephew Orlando Anderson. Davis alleged that Shakur and Anderson were fighting in the lobby of the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino on September 7, 1996. A few hours later, a white Cadillac pulled up next to the vehicle that Shakur was in and an unknown person fired into the car, hitting Shakur.

However, Davis didn't reveal the name of the killer because "street code" prevented him from doing so.

LVMPD was aware of the allegations and reviewed Shakur's case in its entirety after Davis made the comments.

This story will be updated as soon as more information is available.