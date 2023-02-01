VP Harris, George Floyd's Brother to Attend

Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, is one of the many special guests expected to attend the funeral service for Tyre Nichols on Wednesday in Memphis, Tennessee.

Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor, will also attend, according to a media advisory from Ben Crump, who is representing Nichols' family.

Crump's office said earlier this week that Vice President Kamala Harris has also been invited to attend the funeral. Nichols' mother, RowVaughn Wells, and his stepfather, Rodney Wells, spoke with Harris by phone on Tuesday about Nichols' death. Harris "was able to console Ms. Wells and even help her smile," Crump's office said in a statement released after the call. Nichols' parents then extended an invitation to Harris, who accepted.

Harris' office said the vice president is expected to arrive in Memphis at about noon local time. She will then attend the funeral, which is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. CT. The service was delayed a few hours due to inclement weather in the area.

Crump's office said he will be delivering a "call to action" at the service. The eulogy will be delivered by Reverend Al Sharpton.