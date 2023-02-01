Tyre Nichols Funeral Live Updates: VP Harris, George Floyd's Brother Among Attendees
- Tyre Nichols will be laid to rest during a funeral service scheduled to begin today at 1 p.m. CST at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, TN.
- Weather and travel delays pushed the timing of the service, which was initially slated to begin this morning.
- Reverend Al Sharpton will give the eulogy at Nichols' service, and attorney Ben Crump will "deliver a call to action." Vice President Kamala Harris is also expected to attend, as are Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor, and Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd.
- Nichols' funeral comes three weeks after his death following a January 7 interaction with Memphis police officers that began with a traffic stop and ended with Nichols' beating. Bodycam footage of the incident was publicly released last week.
- Five officers were fired from the Memphis Police Department and now face several criminal charges, including second-degree murder, in connection with Nichols' death. Two other officers have been suspended.
VP Harris, George Floyd's Brother to Attend
Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, is one of the many special guests expected to attend the funeral service for Tyre Nichols on Wednesday in Memphis, Tennessee.
Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor, will also attend, according to a media advisory from Ben Crump, who is representing Nichols' family.
Crump's office said earlier this week that Vice President Kamala Harris has also been invited to attend the funeral. Nichols' mother, RowVaughn Wells, and his stepfather, Rodney Wells, spoke with Harris by phone on Tuesday about Nichols' death. Harris "was able to console Ms. Wells and even help her smile," Crump's office said in a statement released after the call. Nichols' parents then extended an invitation to Harris, who accepted.
Harris' office said the vice president is expected to arrive in Memphis at about noon local time. She will then attend the funeral, which is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. CT. The service was delayed a few hours due to inclement weather in the area.
Crump's office said he will be delivering a "call to action" at the service. The eulogy will be delivered by Reverend Al Sharpton.