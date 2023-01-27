Tyre Nichols Death Live Updates: Memphis Prepares for Unrest Ahead of Body Cam Release
- Tyre Nichols, 29, was subject to a traffic stop in Memphis on January 7, which police say related to reckless driving.
- A police investigation has found there was "excessive use of force" by officers involved, and Nichols died from his injuries on January 10.
- The five officers, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr., and Justin Smith have all had their employment terminated.
- Body cam footage of the incident has been described as "disgusting" and "damaging" by a Memphis city councilman - and the video is due to be released later on Friday.
- Brian Kemp, Governor of Georgia, has declared a state of emergency, as a result of ongoing protests directed at police in Atlanta - in which one activist was shot dead.
- Other U.S. cities, including Atlanta and Memphis, are primed for the possibility of protests and violence later when the body cam footage is released.
Tyre Nichols 'Reckless Driving' Claim
Memphis police have been unable to "substantiate" the claim Tyre Nichols was driving recklessly when pulled over by officers, despite this being the reason given for the traffic stop.
The force's chief CJ Davis made the admission during an appearance on CNN this morning.
Speaking to broadcaster Don Lemon she said: "We have not been able to substantiate reckless driving."
On Thursday Davis described the events leading to Nichols death as "a failing of basic humanity," and said her department is seeking to "find truth in the tragic loss."
She added a "complete and independent review" would be conducted into all of the Memphis Police Department's specialized units.
SWAT Vehicles Positioned in Memphis
Police bodycam footage of the interaction that led to Tyre Nichols death is being released late on Friday to give workers time to leave downtown buildings, according to local journalist Jason Steen.
He tweeted: "A Memphis PD [police department] source now confirms what we already knew - the delay in releasing the #TyreNichols footage to late Friday was to allow all employees to leave downtown in fear their building would be surrounded and they'd be trapped inside. SWAT vehicles will line the perimeter."
Steen also said "initial crowd control" would be handled by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, not Memphis police, which authorities fear would "escalate interactions."
Police in Major U.S. Cities Brace for Violent Protests
Police forces across the United States are preparing for protests later today, around the expected release of body cam footage showing the police interaction that led to Tyre Nichols' death.
In Washington D.C. the Metropolitan Police Department "has fully activated all sworn personnel in preparation for possible First Amendment activities in the District of Columbia."
Also in D.C, Politico reports Capitol Police are expected to boost their presence around the Capitol Hill area.
San Francisco Police said they are "closely monitoring the events," and are ready to "respond to any development that may occur as a result of the incident."
The New York Police Department said it had "heightened security at police station houses," and would deploy additional resources at "top spots," including Times Square.
Biden Advises 'Peaceful Protest' Ahead of Video Release
President Biden has released a statement "calling for peaceful protest" and warning against violence, ahead of the release of police body cam footage showing the traffic stop that led to Tyre Nichols' death.
In a statement posted on Twitter, the president said: "Jill and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols and the entire Memphis community. Trye's family deserve a swift, full, and transparent investigation into his death."
Biden added: "I join Tyre's family is calling for peaceful protest. Outrage is understandable, but violence is never acceptable. Violence is destructive and against the law. It has no place in peaceful protests seeking justice."