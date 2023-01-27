Tyre Nichols 'Reckless Driving' Claim

Memphis police have been unable to "substantiate" the claim Tyre Nichols was driving recklessly when pulled over by officers, despite this being the reason given for the traffic stop.

The force's chief CJ Davis made the admission during an appearance on CNN this morning.

Speaking to broadcaster Don Lemon she said: "We have not been able to substantiate reckless driving."

On Thursday Davis described the events leading to Nichols death as "a failing of basic humanity," and said her department is seeking to "find truth in the tragic loss."

She added a "complete and independent review" would be conducted into all of the Memphis Police Department's specialized units.