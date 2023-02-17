Tyre Nichols Update: Judge Issues Warning After Officers Plead Not Guilty

The five former Memphis Police officers arrested after the death of Tyre Nichols pleaded not guilty on Friday, prompting the judge to issue a warning about "high emotions" in the case.

"We understand that there may be some high emotions in this case, but we ask that you continue to be patient with us," Judge James Jones Jr. said in the courtroom. "Everyone involved wants this case to be concluded as quickly as possible. But it's important for you all to understand that the state of Tennessee, as well as each one of these defendants, have an absolute right to a fair trial."

On Friday morning, the former officers—Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Justin Smith and Emmitt Martin III—pleaded not guilty to several charges including second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Last month, the five officers were relieved of their duties and arrested following the death of Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, on January 7, the five officers conducted a traffic stop on Nichols, and he initially fled from police. During a second stop on the same night, a "physical encounter" ensued between the officers and Nichols.

Nichols was hospitalized after sustaining "critical injuries," and he was pronounced dead a few days later.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.