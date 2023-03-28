U.K. Tabloid Says Prince Harry Wiretap Case Has a Fatal Flaw

The tabloid publisher that is being sued by Prince Harry and a number of other high-profile figures over alleged illegal information gathering such as wiretapping, bugging and blagging, has issued a new statement. In it, Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) vigorously denies the claims made against it and highlights a flaw in the claimants' case.

Harry, along with Sir Elton John and David Furnish, Elizabeth Hurley, Sadie Frost, Sir Simon Hughes and Baroness Doreen Lawrence, filed a joint lawsuit against ANL in October 2022. The four-day hearing began on Monday in London, with Harry making a surprise visit to sit in on the proceedings. He was joined by John, Frost and Lawrence.

ANL is the publisher of the Daily Mail and The Mail on Sunday newspapers in England.

In legal filings made by Harry's legal team, he says that the publisher's conduct between 2001 and 2013 (and beyond) left him paranoid and isolated. He was led to believe friends were betraying his trust to journalists. However, Harry was prompted in part to bring this lawsuit after he was informed that a private investigator, Gavin Burrows, had "admitted to targeting him with UIG (unlawful information gathering)," on behalf of ANL.

On Monday evening, the publisher hit back at these claims. ANL said that Burrows (whose alleged admission of guilt was cited by a number of the prince's co-claimants as a trigger for bringing the suit) has provided a witness statement. In it, Burrows denies that he was commissioned by ANL to engage in illegal activity.

"A private investigator whose 'confessions' form a key element of a privacy case being brought against Associated Newspapers by Prince Harry, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, Elton John and others has denied their allegations that he acted illegally against them on behalf of the Daily Mail or Mail on Sunday," an ANL spokesperson said on Monday.

"The claimants allege they were told that the investigator, Gavin Burrows, had admitted hacking phones, tapping landlines and bugging cars. The allegations were set out in a statement he provided to their lawyers eighteen months ago..."

The spokesperson added: "However, according to written submissions by Adrian Beltrami KC, counsel for Associated, Mr Burrows 'has provided a signed witness statement denying that he was commissioned or instructed by Associated to carry out any unlawful activity.'"

The publisher, the spokesperson added, "vigorously denies all the claims against it."

ANL's lawyers are partially arguing that the case should be thrown out because the allegations are too old. Some of the claims made date back as far as 1993. Those that are more than six years old could, under normal circumstances, be considered too historic for the court to proceed with the case.

Therefore, Harry's legal team will aim to prove that the royal was not aware until recently that the illegal information-gathering techniques were being used on him. This is why Burrows' alleged recent confession could prove pivotal to his case.

Burrows has spoken about his time as a private investigator working on building information about Harry. In the 2021 documentary series The Princes and The Press, he expressed sorrow for surveilling Harry's former girlfriend Chelsy Davy. He was "part of a group of people who robbed [Harry] of his normal teenage years."

This is not the only legal battle Harry is fighting against the publisher. The prince is in an ongoing libel lawsuit about an article from February 2022 that said he attempted to hide his security battle with the U.K. Home Office over the removal of his bodyguards.

The four-day hearing in the information-gathering case is scheduled to close on Thursday where a deferred judgement is expected to be issued at a later date.

Newsweek emailed representatives of Gavin Burrows and legal representatives of Prince Harry for comment.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

