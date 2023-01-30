Ukraine War Live Updates: NATO 'Ready' to Confront Russia
- Fighting continues in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine as Russian forces advance toward Lyman, Bakhmut and Avdiivka. The city of Vuhledar has also become a next key battle point in this region, military officials on both sides report.
- Shelling in the Kharkiv region has killed one women and wounded others, according to regional officials Monday.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is asking western allies to send more weapons, including long-range missiles, following promises to transfer tanks to Kyiv.
- As western allies continue to support Ukraine, NATO's military official said the alliance is ready for direct confrontation with Russia.
- Russia has blasted the west for their involvement in the conflict with Kyiv. Russia's deputy foreign minister said the U.S. risks a "direct confrontation" with Moscow over Ukraine.
NATO 'Ready' to Confront Russia
NATO is "ready" for a direct confrontation with Russia, a military chief said.
NATO Military Committee Chairman Rob Bauer responded to a question from Portuguese television channel, RTP, saying the alliance is "ready" to engage if Russia crosses the red line by invading a NATO member state.
Bauer said the battlegroups in areas like the eastern Balkan flank of NATO should be strengthened and made larger.
"I think that's an important message for the Russians, that our posture has changed, to show them that we are ready if they would have an idea to come to NATO," he said.
He said NATO should be better prepared that it currently is for battle, adding that Russia has better weapons.
"The fact that your enemy has better weapons is not the problem of the enemy. That is your problem," he said.
Bauer has reportedly been advocating for a "peaceful war economy," saying defense industries need to ramp up production as fighting on the battlefield increases.