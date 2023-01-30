Mon, Jan 30, 2023
Ukraine War Live Updates: NATO 'Ready' to Confront Russia 

Shelling in Kharkiv
Ukrainian rescuers clear the debris of a residential building, partially destroyed after a missile strike on Kharkiv on January 30, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images

NATO 'Ready' to Confront Russia

NATO is "ready" for a direct confrontation with Russia, a military chief said.

NATO Military Committee Chairman Rob Bauer responded to a question from Portuguese television channel, RTP, saying the alliance is "ready" to engage if Russia crosses the red line by invading a NATO member state.

Bauer said the battlegroups in areas like the eastern Balkan flank of NATO should be strengthened and made larger.

"I think that's an important message for the Russians, that our posture has changed, to show them that we are ready if they would have an idea to come to NATO," he said.

He said NATO should be better prepared that it currently is for battle, adding that Russia has better weapons.

"The fact that your enemy has better weapons is not the problem of the enemy. That is your problem," he said.

Bauer has reportedly been advocating for a "peaceful war economy," saying defense industries need to ramp up production as fighting on the battlefield increases.

