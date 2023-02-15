Video of Chickens Allegedly Killed by Ohio Chemical Spill Viewed 2m Times

A video of a woman in Ohio who wakes up to find all of her chickens dead—just a day after several derailed train carriages carrying toxic chemicals were detonated nearby—has been viewed more than 2.2 million times.

There have been huge environmental concerns in East Palestine, Ohio, after several derailed train cars released toxic fumes. On February 3, around 50 cars of a Norfolk Southern train went off track in Ohio, causing a day-long fire in the area.

Ten of the cars contained hazardous toxic chemicals, including butyl acrylate and vinyl chloride. Authorities feared that the combustible liquids could cause a major explosion.

Residents of East Palestine were evacuated so emergency responders could undertake a controlled burn of the vinyl chloride in five rail cars to avoid a massive explosion. However, it released the toxic gases hydrogen chloride and phosgene into the air.

Amanda Breshears, who lives in North Lima, more than 10 miles away from East Palestine, was going to feed her five hens and rooster on Tuesday, when she discovered their lifeless bodies that were practically in the same position, with no signs of a predator who entered their coop.

"I'm beyond upset and quite panicked. They may be just chickens but they are family," she told WKBN-TV.

She said her chickens were alive and well on Monday, before the authorities detonated the chemical train cars to prevent an explosion.

"My video camera footage shows my chickens were perfectly fine before they started this burn, and as soon as they started the burn, my chickens slowed down and they died," Breshears said. There is, as yet, no evidence the deaths of the chickens is directly or indirectly related to the rail incident.

The video has been shared more than 2.2 million times on Twitter, with the video sometimes being shared with the hashtag "#OhioChernobyl," a reference to the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster in the Soviet Union.

⚠️ JUST IN: Woman finds all her chickens dead 10 miles from East Palestine, Ohio.



Following the major deadly release of toxins the "chickens slowed down & died".



"If it can do this to chickens in a night, imagine what it will do to us in 20 years". #OhioChernobyl pic.twitter.com/KSMyimYcgS — Upward News (@UpwardNewsHQ) February 14, 2023

There have been growing reports of people experiencing a burning sensation in their eyes and other animals falling ill, as well as a strong odor in the town.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said the chemical spill from the derailment had killed an estimated 3,500 small fish across seven miles of streams as of Wednesday, NBC News reported.

The Environmental Protection Agency also found several toxic substances in the surrounding environment, including levels immediately toxic to fish in Sulphur Run, a nearby waterway.

Contractors for Norfolk Southern on Friday installed a dam and a water bypass to prevent further contamination. The EPA said the drinking water remains safe.

For days, authorities have been saying it is safe to return home to the town, but many residents are skeptical.

Newsweek has contacted the Environmental Protection Agency, Norfolk Southern and the Department of Transport for comment.