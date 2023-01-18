Video of Kidnap Suspect Grabbing Barista at Drive-Thru Viewed 2m Times

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempting to abduct a barista in Auburn, Washington, after security camera footage of the incident went viral.

It took place just after 5 a.m. on Monday morning, according to a clip posted on Twitter by the Auburn Police Department.

The nine-second video shows the drive-thru barista handing a man in a pickup truck some money through a service window.

Instead of taking the bills, the man grabs her arm with one hand while appearing to try to attach a zip-tie with the other. The barista manages to pull her arm free and shut the service window, at which point the driver pulls away, leaving the money on the floor.

The clip has been watched more than 2.4 million times since it was posted on Monday evening.

The police department added in follow-up tweets that the suspect had a "unique tattoo" on his left arm, which "appears to read 'Chevrolet.'"

A number of Twitter users replied to the post expressing their shock and disgust. Twitter user Katherine Shofi wrote: "That poor girl. That's scary."

Another Twitter user responded: "What is happening...Hopefully he'll be caught within a few days."

A third posted: "I almost got dragged out of my car when I was young by a predator and it stayed with me for life. This young woman was so lucky but she will be traumatized for years to come."

On Tuesday morning Auburn police returned to Twitter to state that they had arrested a suspect.

The post read: "UPDATE: After overwhelming support from the community, APD has arrested a suspect in this case." The suspect has not been named.

KIRO 7, a CBS affiliate in Seattle, reported that the man was arrested at his home in Auburn.

Police spokesperson Kolby Crossley told the network that officers had searched the suspect's pickup and found evidence that appeared to link him to the crime.

Crossley added that baristas working at drive-thrus were "in vulnerable positions because they're usually controlling those spots by themselves at early hours in the morning when it's dark outside.

"But this barista did an awesome job of protecting herself and fighting this person off."

According to the latest Crime in Washington annual report, compiled by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, 1,376 kidnapping/abduction offenses were reported across the state in 2021. In those cases, 1,096 of the victims were women or girls.

Newsweek has contacted the Auburn Police Department for comment.