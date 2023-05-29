Culture

Video of People Avoiding Bud Light at George Strait Concert Goes Viral

By
Video footage of people avoiding Bud Light at a George Strait concert has gone viral on social media amid a backlash against the brand.

The company has been under fire since April when trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney revealed she partnered with Bud Light to promote their March Madness contest.

"Hi! Impressive carrying skills, right? I got some Bud Lights for us," she told her followers in a video posted to her Instagram. "So, I kept hearing about this thing called March Madness, and I thought we were all just having a hectic month, but it turns out it has something to do with sports. And I'm not sure exactly which sport, but either way it's a cause to celebrate."

In the caption, Mulvaney explained that the beer giant—whose parent company is Anheuser-Busch—was offering a chance to win $15,000 for those who shared a video with the hashtag #EasyCarryContest.

Over the past year, Mulvaney has documented her transition journey in her "365 Days of Girlhood" TikTok series. To commemorate the milestone, Bud Light sent the actress "possibly the best gift ever"—a can of beer with her face on it.

George Strait Singing Bud Light On Shelf
George Strait performs during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Tom Petty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Inset) Cans of Bud Light sit on a shelf for sale at a convenience store on July 26, 2018 in New York City. A video of people avoiding Bud Light at the country singer's concert has recently gone viral on social media. Getty Images/Michael Kovac/WireImage; Inset Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The video quickly caused an uproar on social media, with right-wing commentators and celebrities urging people to boycott the brand.

In a clip that has racked up nearly two million views on Instagram, Kid Rock lashed out at Bud Light.

"Grandpa's feeling a little frisky today. Let me say something to all of you and be as clear and concise as possible," he said, before shooting stacks of Bud Light with a gun. "F*** Bud Light and f*** Anheuser-Busch."

Transgender television personality Caitlyn Jenner, who came out as a trans woman in 2015, also shaded the company. While commenting on a post from British influencer Oli London, who said Mulvaney's partnership wasn't an April Fool's joke, she wrote, "Support @happydad by @nelkboys @KyleForgeard theirs is the best!"

Country singer Travis Tritt, meanwhile, revealed all Anheuser-Busch products would be removed from his tour.

Over the weekend, outspoken Christian and conservative commentator Evan Kilgore shared a video of people ignoring Bud Light on shelves at a George Strait concert.

"At a George Strait concert in Columbus, Ohio. Nobody is buying Bud Light," he captioned the 11-second clip. At the time of publication, the video racked up more than 66,000 views.

In the comments, many people praised those who picked up other beverages.

"Pure gold! Big props to the former customers of DEAD Light!" one person wrote, while another said, "Thank you keep going protect America."

The drinks in the fridges included Bud Light, Michelob Ultra and Budweiser—all of which are Anheuser-Busch products. There was also White Claw hard seltzer for sale.

A third pointed out, "But they're drinking Michelob Ultra? They're still giving money to Anheuser-Busch but they think they're doing something to the makers of Bud Light?"

On April 14, Bud Light's CEO Brendan Whitworth issued a statement, noting that they "never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people."

"We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer," the statement continued. "My time serving this country taught me the importance of accountability and the values upon which America was founded: freedom, hard work and respect for one another. As CEO of Anheuser-Busch, I am focused on building and protecting our remarkable history and heritage."

Do you have a tip on an entertainment story that Newsweek should be covering? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC