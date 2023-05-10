Video of People Looking Bored During Christina Aguilera Show Goes Viral

Video footage of concertgoers appearing bored during Christina Aguilera's recent performance at a Las Vegas festival has gone viral on social media.

The "Beautiful" singer, 42, was among a host of stars on the bill for the Lovers & Friends festival, which took place on May 6. Performers included Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Usher, Boyz II Men, Sean Paul and Shaggy, to name a few.

However, when a snippet of video footage was shared online showing Aguilera performing her mid-aughts hit "Ain't No Other Man," it appeared that a number of attendees at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds weren't particularly enthused.

Christina Aguilera is pictured performing at the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Video footage of the star's performance at the festival has gone viral on social media. Kaitlyn Morris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In the clip, the star was seen belting out the track in her signature powerhouse style as a team of dancers added to the entertainment with an energetic display.

In contrast, much of the crowd in coveted spots at the front of the stage was shown standing still, save for small flurries of movement. Additionally, very few of the festival attendees seemed to even know—or wish to sing—the lyrics to the track.

The clip was shared on the Instagram account of Hollywood Unlocked, alongside the caption: "Now the Lovers & Friends crowd didn't have to do #ChristinaAguilera like that! Y'all know she has hits for days!"

A host of Instagram users agreed with the sentiment expressed in the caption, and proceeded to flood the comments section with their takes on the matter.

"Maybe it's a young crowd," said one person seeking to explain the apparent lack of enthusiasm, while another quipped: "Those people were born in 2004."

"This is extremely disrespectful!" another wrote. "Check still cleared either way!"

"She's iconic no matter what," said another fan of Aguilera. "She looks [and] sounds amazing as always."

Commented another: "She is so amazing and deserves more than them ughhh."

Despite the footage, Aguilera appeared to be happy with the crowd reaction, as she took to Instagram after the show to thank her supporters.

"L&F, I felt the love and energy in the air," she captioned a series of photos that showed her performing at the festival. "Thank you Vegas!!!"

She also uploaded footage that showed her performing alongside rapper Redman on their hit "Dirrty" and hip-hop star Lil' Kim on their classic track "Lady Marmalade."

"Beyond grateful for my incredible team, amazing dancers, and reuniting with the legendary @redmangilla and @lilkimthequeenbee," Aguilera wrote alongside the images. "Thank you for making this weekend so special."

Back in 2021, Aguilera was recognized for her contribution to music as she received the People's Choice Awards' first ever Music Icon Award.

In her acceptance speech, Aguilera reflected on her career, saying: "I have always strived for my music to communicate messages of empowerment, whether it's speaking my own truths or giving voice to those unable to do so on their own.

"My artistry has always been for the fighters in this world, for those who face adversity, for those wanting to evoke change, my music is for you.

"Believing in yourself is often the biggest obstacle of all, and throughout the years I've heard your stories about the impact of songs like 'Beautiful,' 'Fighter,' 'Can't Hold Us Down,' and, yes, even 'Dirrty.'"

Aguilera also thanked her fans for their stories, "for fighting," and for being an inspiration to her "every day."