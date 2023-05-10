Culture

Video of People Looking Bored During Christina Aguilera Show Goes Viral

By
Culture Viral video Music Festival Celebrities

Video footage of concertgoers appearing bored during Christina Aguilera's recent performance at a Las Vegas festival has gone viral on social media.

The "Beautiful" singer, 42, was among a host of stars on the bill for the Lovers & Friends festival, which took place on May 6. Performers included Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Usher, Boyz II Men, Sean Paul and Shaggy, to name a few.

However, when a snippet of video footage was shared online showing Aguilera performing her mid-aughts hit "Ain't No Other Man," it appeared that a number of attendees at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds weren't particularly enthused.

Clip of Christina Aguilera's performance goes viral
Christina Aguilera is pictured performing at the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Video footage of the star's performance at the festival has gone viral on social media. Kaitlyn Morris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In the clip, the star was seen belting out the track in her signature powerhouse style as a team of dancers added to the entertainment with an energetic display.

In contrast, much of the crowd in coveted spots at the front of the stage was shown standing still, save for small flurries of movement. Additionally, very few of the festival attendees seemed to even know—or wish to sing—the lyrics to the track.

The clip was shared on the Instagram account of Hollywood Unlocked, alongside the caption: "Now the Lovers & Friends crowd didn't have to do #ChristinaAguilera like that! Y'all know she has hits for days!"

A host of Instagram users agreed with the sentiment expressed in the caption, and proceeded to flood the comments section with their takes on the matter.

"Maybe it's a young crowd," said one person seeking to explain the apparent lack of enthusiasm, while another quipped: "Those people were born in 2004."

"This is extremely disrespectful!" another wrote. "Check still cleared either way!"

"She's iconic no matter what," said another fan of Aguilera. "She looks [and] sounds amazing as always."

Commented another: "She is so amazing and deserves more than them ughhh."

Despite the footage, Aguilera appeared to be happy with the crowd reaction, as she took to Instagram after the show to thank her supporters.

"L&F, I felt the love and energy in the air," she captioned a series of photos that showed her performing at the festival. "Thank you Vegas!!!"

She also uploaded footage that showed her performing alongside rapper Redman on their hit "Dirrty" and hip-hop star Lil' Kim on their classic track "Lady Marmalade."

"Beyond grateful for my incredible team, amazing dancers, and reuniting with the legendary @redmangilla and @lilkimthequeenbee," Aguilera wrote alongside the images. "Thank you for making this weekend so special."

Back in 2021, Aguilera was recognized for her contribution to music as she received the People's Choice Awards' first ever Music Icon Award.

In her acceptance speech, Aguilera reflected on her career, saying: "I have always strived for my music to communicate messages of empowerment, whether it's speaking my own truths or giving voice to those unable to do so on their own.

"My artistry has always been for the fighters in this world, for those who face adversity, for those wanting to evoke change, my music is for you.

"Believing in yourself is often the biggest obstacle of all, and throughout the years I've heard your stories about the impact of songs like 'Beautiful,' 'Fighter,' 'Can't Hold Us Down,' and, yes, even 'Dirrty.'"

Aguilera also thanked her fans for their stories, "for fighting," and for being an inspiration to her "every day."

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
King Charles
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin King Charles
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 19
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 19
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC