Watch: Tucker Carlson's Trump Interview Airing Opposite GOP Debate

Former President Donald Trump's prerecorded interview with ex-Fox News star Tucker Carlson was released at the same time as the first GOP primary debate—which Trump has decided to skip.

Eight candidates out of the crowded pool of Republican presidential hopefuls qualified for Wednesday night's debate, which is being hosted by Fox News' Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Trump, however, has said that he has no need to participate in the event, given his stout poll numbers.

Instead, the former president sat down with Carlson, who was fired from his prime-time spot at Fox News earlier this year. The interview was published to Carlson's account on X, formerly Twitter, and went live roughly five minutes before the GOP debate was set to begin.

In a short video released Wednesday afternoon, Carlson teased his coming interview, telling his followers that his team had "happily accepted" when Trump "approached us about having a conversation for a far larger audience than he would receive on cable news."

Watch Trump and Carlson's 46-minute interview here, or find it below.

Ep. 19 Debate Night with Donald J Trump pic.twitter.com/ayPfII48CO — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 24, 2023