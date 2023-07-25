Wedding Guest Spilling Wine on Bride's Face Prompts Investigation: 'Expose'

A groom has discovered who was responsible for spilling wine on his new wife's face at their wedding with a hilarious "cinematic investigation."

In a video shared on TikTok, Christian Serrao shared a short clip from the big day when his wife, Casey, was accidentally hit in the face with a glass of wine.

On March 18, 2023, Christian and Casey tied the knot with their friends and family, and while taking a group photo with their friends one of the guests accidentally poured their drink over the bride's head in all the commotion.

"We were getting photos taken with all our friends and as they huddled round for a group photo I picked up Casey and at that exact moment, a glass of wine was knocked up into the air and unfortunately landed straight on Casey's face," Serrao told Newsweek.

Pictures from the video showing the moment wine was spilled on the bride's face. After a "cinematic investigation," the couple knows who's responsible for the accident. @christianserrao & @casey.katz/TikTok

On TikTok, the groom shared the footage with the text overlay that read: "The moment wine spills all over the bride's face," followed up by the words: "A cinematic investigation."

"The dress was fine, thank god it wasn't red wine," said Serrao. "As for poor Casey, the wine went all over her face and burnt her eyes. She let out an almighty scream—which you can hear in the video—but after some quick help from her bridesmaids, all was fine and forgotten."

But the question remained—who was responsible for the wine spill?

"One of our friends sent us the screen recording shortly after the wedding as figuring out the culprit was a hot topic amongst our friends," said Serrao. "As soon as I watched the recording I felt it would pair perfectly to dramatic music so put the edit together and it was too good not to share."

Figured It Out

Slowing down the footage and zooming in on the guests behind, TikTok users were quick to share their theories about the incident.

"Did I watch this 80 times at .5 speed? Yes. But did I see the girl in the hot pink knock the second drink from the girl in emerald? Also yes," wrote one viewer.

Another TikToker commented: "The girl that was behind the one that covered her head. When she lifted the drink, right before the camera [passed], the liquid spills up as she lifts her hand."

"After watching the video many times in slow motion we figured it out," said Serrao. "Nothing brings me more joy than to expose her on such a public forum...it was all our friend Kate.

"She accidentally knocked our friend Chloe's glass when the photo was being taken. Immediately after it happened and not realizing she was at fault, she was told by another one of our friends to run and she quickly fled the scene, but she couldn't escape the video evidence," he laughed. "When questioned about the crime, she blamed it on the excessive limoncello shots on offer."

It was far from the first time a hilarious wedding moment has delighted the internet. Earlier this year a maid-of-honor was caught on camera falling down the altar at her best friend's wedding, while a groom was caught on camera at his wedding accidentally saying the wrong words during the ceremony.