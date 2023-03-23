When Is 'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Out on Netflix? Episode Release Times

Love Is Blind is back for a fourth season, just months after fans caught up with the cast of Season 3 in the After the Altar episodes.

The hit Netflix dating show, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, sees a cast of singletons, who are ready to settle down, dating in "pods."

In the Love Is Blind pods, the contestants aren't able to see who is on the other side of the wall, and they share dates without ever being able to meet their potential suitors in person.

Only once somebody has proposed are couples allowed to meet, and the cameras then follow the newly engaged couples as they move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches the strong emotional bond they developed in the pods.

Due to the unique format, Love Is Blind typically features a whole host of drama among the romance, and no doubt this new season will be just as eventful.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about how to watch Love Is Blind Season 4, including when episodes are released.

'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Release Schedule

For this season of Love Is Blind there will be 12 hour-long episodes which will be released in batches on Netflix.

You can see the release schedule below:

Episodes 1-5 will be released on Friday, March 24

Episodes 6-8 will be released on Friday, March 31

Episodes 9-11 will be released on Friday, April 7

The finale, the wedding episode, will be released on Friday, April 14

Episodes will be available to stream from midnight, Eastern Time, on the day of release.

Previous seasons of Love Is Blind have also included a reunion episode, though this still has to be announced by Netflix for Season 4.

The casts of previous seasons of Love Is Blind have also taken part in After the Altar episodes, which catch up with contestants a year after their time on the show.

'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Cast

There are 30 singletons heading into the pods for the new season of Love Is Blind but, as fans of the show know, not all 30 will get engaged during their time on the show.

The women taking part this season are:

Amber

April

Ava

Bliss

Brandie

Chelsea

Irina

Jackeline

Kacia

Kendra

Micah

Molly

Monica

Tiffany

Wendi

The men who have signed themselves up for Love Is Blind Season 4 are:

Bill

Brett

Chris

Conner

Jack

Jimmy

Josh

JP

Juan

Kwame

Marshall

Paul

Quincy

Ryland

Zack

What to Expect from 'Love Is Blind' Season 4

Speaking ahead of the Love Is Blind Season 3 finale in November 2022, the show's creator, and founder of production company Kinetic Content, Chris Coelen teased what fans should expect from the show's fourth edition.

Coelen, who revealed that he was working on Season 4 at the time, said that, moving forward, the format of the show, which has already been commissioned for a fifth season, probably won't change too much.

"Sometimes, non-scripted shows, which are more 'game-ified,' need to change up the format. I think the thing that makes [Love Is Blind] really compelling is the people. I think the people have such unique stories from season to season and I feel like season one has a very different feel to season 2, and season 3 feels very different from either of those," he told Newsweek.

Coelen added: "I think you'll see that season four is completely different from anything anyone has seen, but not by virtue of, 'Here's the trick of the season, or the gimmick of the season.'

"We're transparent about what the experiment is, and it's really what the people do with that. That's what makes the show different season to season."

Love Is Blind Season 4 premieres on March 24 on Netflix. The previous three seasons are available to stream in full.