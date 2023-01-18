Where Is 'Are You the One' Season 9 Filmed? New Location Revealed

Are You the One? is back for its ninth season, with 22 new contestants signing up to the dating show in the hopes of finding their perfect match.

The series, which this season will stream on Paramount+, has been described as the "most ambitious dating experiment ever attempted" and will see the cast travel to a glamorous, tropical location, where they will all live under one roof.

Are You the One? has matched all 22 of the recently single men and women from around the globe to another contestant through an extensive matchmaking process.

Throughout the series, the cast will need to try and find their match in the house, and if the contestants can identify all 11 perfect matches at the same time, they'll split a massive cash prize.

While the twists and turns of the contestants' love lives are sure to keep viewers hooked, Are You the One? also features a stunning backdrop for all the drama.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about the filming location for Are You the One? Season 9.

Where Is Are You the One? Season 9 Filmed?

Season 9 of Are You the One? was filmed in Gran Canaria, one of Spain's Canary Islands.

The Canary Islands are a Spanish archipelago off the coast of northwestern Africa, made up of Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, La Palma, La Gomera, El Hierro and La Graciosa.

The islands are known for their black and white sand beaches and are a popular holiday destination for Europeans, especially during the winter months as the weather there is typically warm and dry throughout the year.

Gran Canaria has been dubbed a "mini continent" by visitors due to its diverse landscapes, which include beaches, mountain trails and volcanic environments.

One of the top attractions in Gran Canaria is the Maspalomas Dunes, though Roque Nublo, Las Palmas and Palmitos Park are also popular with tourists.

No doubt the cast of Are You the One? will have had the chance to explore the island during their time filming, as the couples often get sent out of the villa on dates and adventures.

Past Are You the One? Filming Locations

The Season 9 filming in the Canary Islands marks a departure for Are You the One?, which has seen its cast and crew film in a variety of different locations in the past.

The most popular location through the years has been Hawaii, with the premiere season taking place in Kauai, and Seasons 3, 7 and 8 of the dating show being filmed in Kona. Season 4 of the show was also filmed in Hawaii, but on this occasion it was in Maui.

Season 2 of Are You the One? was based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, while the fifth edition saw the cast and crew travel to Cabarete, Dominican Republic.

The sixth installment of the show was based in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Are You the One? Season 9 Host

Kamie Crawford has taken over from Terrence J as host of Are You the One? for its ninth season.

Terrence, full name Terrence Jenkins, was the presenter of the dating series from 2017 onwards, after he himself took over from previous host Ryan Devlin.

Jenkins is known for being a co-anchor on E! News, as well as starring movies like Think Like a Man and Think Like a Man Too.

Crawford, meanwhile, will be well known to fans thanks to her hosting roles on Catfish and the reunion of Sweet Life: Los Angeles.

She is also a former pageant queen and was crowned Miss Teen USA in 2010.

Are You the One? Season 9 episodes are released Wednesdays on Paramount +. The first two episodes are available to stream now.