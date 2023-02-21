How I Met Your Father not only takes inspiration from the iconic sitcom How I Met Your Mother (HIMYM), it is also set within the same universe, which means several characters from the original have returned.

The CBS original followed Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) and his group of friends, Lily (Alyson Hannigan), Marshall (Jason Segel), Barney (Neil Patrick Harris) and Robin (Cobie Smulders) as they built their lives in New York City.

Ted tells his kids the story of how he met their mother across several decades in the show, and How I Met Your Father's Sophie (Hilary Duff and Kim Cattrall) is doing the same with her son in the spin-off.

Also living in NYC, Sophie has revealed there are several contenders who are vying for her heart, including Drew (Josh Peck) and Jesse (Chris Lowell).

Which HIMYM Actors Have Been in How I Met Your Father So Far?

The Hulu spin-off is now in its second season, and the show has featured several cameos from the original show's cast. Here is everything you need to know.

Which How I Met Your Mother actors appeared in How I Met Your Father Season 1?

Season 1 of How I Met Your Father spent time establishing Sophie and her friends in the world of the original, with some of the main characters even moving into Ted and Marshall's old apartment.

But several characters from the original did make cameos in the first season, like Kyle MacLachlan as The Captain and Laura Bell Bundy as The Captain's third wife Becky, and Joe Nieves as Carl the Bartender.

The big cameo of the season, though, came in the show's finale, when Sophie decided to go for a drink in MacLarens and met Robin at the bar. There the two characters had a heart-to-heart about love and relationships, and Robin offered Sophie some words of wisdom.

Which How I Met Your Mother actors starred in How I Met Your Father Season 2?

Unlike Season 1, the second season of How I Met Your Father did not wait long to reveal its first big cameo as it teased Barney Stinson's return to the franchise at the end of Episode 1.

Harris' Barney appeared when Sophie rear-ended his car whilst talking on the phone to her mother about accidentally going on a date with her father. Barney then gets out of the car to speak with Sophie, but viewers are told they will have to wait to learn exactly what happened between the pair.

Season 2 Episode 5, which aired on February 21, saw another How I Met Your Mother actor make a comeback: Alexis Denisof as Sandy Rivers.

The character used to work with Robin as her co-anchor on Metro News 1 and later World Wide News. Though Ted previously told his children that Sandy's career in America was ruined over a workplace misconduct investigation, this has not happened yet during the events of How I Met Your Father.

How I Met Your Father airs Tuesdays on Hulu.