Who Is Kamie Crawford? Why You'll Recognize the 'Are You the One?' Host

Kamie Crawford has taken over from Terrence J as host of Are You the One? for its ninth season.

Terrence, full name Terrence Jenkins, was the presenter of the dating series from 2017 onwards, after he himself took over from previous host Ryan Devlin.

Now the show is back, this time streaming on Paramount+, with a brand new cast of 22 contestants looking for love, a new location (Gran Canaria, Spain) and a new host in the form of Crawford.

Are You the One? has matched all 22 of the recently single men and women from around the globe to another contestant through an extensive matchmaking process.

Throughout the series, the cast will need to try and find their match in the house, and if the contestants can identify all 11 perfect matches at the same time, they'll split a massive cash prize.

Overseeing them along the way will be Crawford, and Newsweek has everything you need to know about the new Are You the One? host, including where you may have seen her before.

Who Is Are You the One? Host Kamie Crawford?

Kameran "Kamie" Crawford is a television and podcast host, model, relationship expert and former beauty pageant winner.

The star, who was born on October 25, 1992, is now 30 years old but was crowned Miss Teen USA in 2010 when she was 18. She then signed with JAG Models in 2013.

According to her LinkedIn, Crawford graduated from Fordham University in 2015 with a degree in communications and media.

Where You've Seen Crawford Before

After graduating from university, Crawford began her career in television and hosting.

After working as a contributor for channels like CNN, WPIX-TV and WTNH-TV, in 2019 Crawford landed a role on the panel of rotating hosts for Season 7 of MTV series Catfish, following the departure of Max Joseph, one of the co-hosts, from the show.

Crawford, as well as other names like basketball player Nick Young, actress Kimiko Glenn and model Slick Woods, appeared alongside Nev Schulman in place of Joseph on the second half of Catfish Season 7, which aired in 2019.

In 2020, Crawford was announced as the permanent co-host of the show, much to the delight of the show's viewers.

Crawford has also hosted the reunion episode of Issa Rae's reality show Sweet Life: Los Angeles and is set to present the upcoming season of Ex On the Beach, as well as fronting the latest edition of Are You the One?.

She also has her own podcast, titled Relationsh*t, which is described as "an advice podcast that covers all relationship topics—the good, the bad and the straight up s*****."

Crawford's Ex-Boyfriend

Crawford will not doubt have lots of advice for the contestants on Are You the One?, who are all newly single, as she recently went through a breakup herself.

The star dated music manager Gordan Dillard from 2016 until early 2022, with Crawford describing the split as "the second hardest thing" she's been through.

During an appearance on a February 2022 episode of the Lovers and Friends with Shan Boodram podcast, she revealed: "This breakup was the hardest—I think it was probably the second hardest thing I've ever had to go through in my entire life. I legit thought that I was going to have to be hospitalized. I was losing my mind."

"You have to kind of undo and unlearn and un-think and un-fantasize about the things that your life was supposed to be with this person," she said.

Crawford then explained that the long-term relationship came to an end due to both parties evolving throughout their years together.

"We both agreed that we had a power shift in our relationship," she said.

Are You the One? Season 9 episodes are released Wednesdays on Paramount +. The first two episodes are available to stream now.