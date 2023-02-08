Members of the Congressional Black Caucus and other Democrats wore buttons with "1870" on them during the State of the Union address as a stand against police brutality and a call for meaningful reform.

The number refers to the year of the first known instance of police killing a free, unarmed Black person in the United States, when a Philadelphia officer chased and shot Henry Truman on March 31, 1870.

They were intended to demonstrate how "153 years later, nothing has changed" and how "history had repeated itself once again" after Tyre Nichols died following a brutal beating by Memphis police last month, according to a card that was attached to the pins.

"I will join my Congressional Black Caucus colleagues in wearing this button to stand against police brutality" during the State of the Union address, Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, who designed and distributed the pins, said in a video posted on Twitter.

The officer who killed Truman chased him "into an alley and when Mr. Truman asked what he had done wrong, the officer shot him," she said.

On the day of the #StateOfTheUnionAddress, my @TheBlackCaucus colleagues and I are calling for an end to the police brutality that disproportionately devastates Black and brown communities.



We demand reform and accountability from those sworn to serve and protect. pic.twitter.com/nJEGb5sPiN — Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (@RepBonnie) February 7, 2023

"From Henry Truman to Breonna Taylor, the murder of Tyre Nichols echoes countless other police killings of unarmed Black Americans. I mourn each and every life that has been stolen from us, but I have grown tired of mourning. Mourning alone will bring us no closer to justice," she said.

"The time is now to demand real reform from police departments that have built and maintained a culture of racism and violence. If we continue to ignore the fundamental flaws in the fabric of our justice system, America will forever be a nation in which law enforcement is seen as seen as an occupying force instead of a force for good." Watson Coleman has been contacted for further comment.

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus & other Democrats will be wearing these pins tonight.



1870 marks the year police killed Henry Truman.



“153 years later, nothing has changed,” the note reads. pic.twitter.com/xFcAnblqtF — Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) February 7, 2023

Nichols' killing has renewed calls for Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, and his mother and stepfather, RowVaughn and Rodney Wells, were among those seated with first lady Jill Biden during Biden's address on Tuesday.

"There's no words to describe the heartache and grief of losing a child, but imagine if you lost that child at the hands of the law," the president said after introducing the couple.

"I know most cops and their families are good, decent, honorable people. They risk their lives every time they put that shield on," Biden said. "But what happened to Tyre in Memphis happens too often. We have to do better."

He said police officers or police departments "must be held accountable" when they violate the public's trust, and called on Congress to "finish the job on police reform."

"With the support of the families of victims, civil rights groups, and law enforcement, I signed an executive order for all federal officers, banning chokeholds, restricting no-knock warrants, and other key elements of the George Floyd Act," he said.

"Let's commit ourselves to make the words of Tyre's mother come true. Something good must come from this. And all of us in this chamber, we need to rise to this moment."