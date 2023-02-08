Why Bono Was at the State of the Union Address

Rock star Bono was one of the big names in the crowd when President Joe Biden gave his State of the Union address.

The U2 front man was one of 26 people on first lady Jill Biden's personal guest list and sat in the crowd at a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Tuesday, February 7.

The White House released a statement last week crediting the rocker as a "ground-breaking activist in the fight against HIV/AIDS and extreme poverty."

Bono sat alongside Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova and Paul Pelosi, the husband of Democratic Representative Nancy Pelosi.

The president did not name check the Irishman in his speech but spoke about the efforts to combat HIV and AIDS in Africa.

Other notable attendees included RowVaughn and Rodney Wells, the mother and stepfather of Tyre Nichols, who was recently killed allegedly at the hands of Memphis police.

Brandon Tsay, 26, also sat beside Bono after gaining an invite for disarming a gunman during a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, where 11 people were killed.

