Woman Vows She's 'Never Leaving My House Again' Over Viral Pet Cam Clip

A dog owner has gone viral after sharing the devastating feeling she gets when she has to leave her Rottweiler at home—with fellow pet owners dubbing it the "dog guilt."

Going to watch an NFL preseason Detroit Lions game at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on August 25 was hugely exciting for Leah Seprish, but there was one drawback. While Seprish and her partner got to enjoy the game with thousands of other fans, her Rottweiler, named Mav, was home alone, pining for them to return.

The owner shared the video on her TikTok account (@leah_seprish) on August 26, and it has been viewed more than 254,800 times, and received more than 21,400 likes.

Alongside the clip, Seprish wrote: "I'm never leaving my house again" after checking the pet cam footage during the game, only to see Mav waiting by the window. A sullen-looking Seprish was left devastated by what she saw, adding that "he literally didn't leave that spot the entire night."

There's little surprise that Mav was so sad to be away from his owners, as the American Kennel Club (AKC) says Rottweilers are people dogs who need companionship and affection. It's thought that an adult male can weigh up to 135 pounds and be up to 27 inches tall, but despite their muscular physique and protective instincts, Rottweilers can still be incredibly goofy.

The AKC insists that, if socialized and trained sufficiently, Rottweilers can be playful yet calm pets who will still thrive off protecting their family. Although sometimes they might just want to switch off their guard-dog instincts and settle down for a cuddle with their owners.

Mav appeared calm and patient while his owners were at the game, but the AKC highlights the common signs to look out for when a dog is experiencing separation anxiety. They typically include excessive barking or howling, destructive behavior, urinating inside, intense pacing or attempts to escape.

If owners believe their dog may suffer with separation anxiety, the AKC suggests trying to give them more exercise to tire them out physically and mentally. Additionally, owners can reward their dogs when they're alone by using toys or bones, for example, to condition them into believing that being alone has its perks.

A stock image of a rottweiler waiting by the door. A dog owner shared the devastating reason why she never wants to leave her home again, after seeing how sad her dog was when left alone. sinseeho/Getty Images

After posting the video showing Mav eagerly waiting for his owners to come home, Seprish was inundated with comments from fellow dog owners who can relate to the guilt she felt.

Among the 200 comments on the viral TikTok video, user @mc_wags wrote: "I felt this so hard. I have dog guilt like none other."

While @floofmiloboy responded: "Nope. You're never leaving again. That's an order."

Others praised Mav for guarding his home while the owners were away, as @beckermn wrote@: "That looks like a comfy dog with a good view, doing his job of keeping the house safe until your return."

Newsweek reached out to @leah_seprish via Instagram for comment. We could not verify the details of the video.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.