Today's Wordle #554 Tips, Hints and Answer for Sunday, December 25 Puzzle

If today's Wordle is proving a bit of a struggle after too much Christmas Day merriment, Newsweek is here to help.

The premise of the puzzle remains the same as always: one five-letter word per day and six attempts to guess it.

The color of the tiles will change to show how close your guess was to the word of the day. If a letter is in the right place, the tile turns green. If it is in the wrong place, it turns yellow. But if the letter is not in the word at all, the tile goes gray.

Software engineer Josh Wardle began to work on Wordle—a play on his last name—in 2013. It was finished during the COVID-19 lockdown, with help from Wardle's partner Palak Shah.

After it was released online at the end of 2021, it was played by just a few dozen people a day. But it then became an online sensation that attracted millions of regular players and was ultimately acquired by The New York Times for an undisclosed sum.

Wardle previously told Newsweek that he liked the idea that "everyone around the world was trying to solve the exact same word at the exact same time."

However, some Wordle aficionados are not content with just correctly guessing the word of the day, but are aiming to do so in as few tries as possible.

The answer resets every day, so players only have 24 hours to guess the day's word and retain their Wordle win streak.

The limited number of guesses available means a good strategy is crucial to avoid using up all six attempts without getting the correct answer.

Vowel-rich words, such as "audio," or "adieu," are good opening guesses while words featuring less common letters of the alphabet such as X, Q and Z are good to avoid until you have a better idea of what the answer could be.

'Wordle' #554 — Five Hints for December 25, 2022

Players can attempt to solve Wordle #554 with the following five hints:

Hint #1: Today's Wordle can be an adjective, noun, adverb and prefix.

'Wordle' #554 Answer for Sunday, December 25, 2022

The answer to today's Wordle is "extra."

Wordle resets daily at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). While you wait for the next game, you could give the geography guessing game Worldle or other word puzzles a try.