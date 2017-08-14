Controversial far-right commentator Alex Jones has suggested attendees at a white supremacist rally that descended into violence were Jewish actors dressing up as Nazis.

The "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday saw aggressive clashes between demonstrators and counter protesters, with an anti-fascist killed after a car ploughed into the group she was demonstrating with at speed. But Jones claimed “leftist Jews” has dressed up as white supremacists to create clashes and discredit the rally.

“I mean, quite frankly, I've been to these events, a lot of the KKK guys with their hats off look like they’re from the cast of Seinfeld,” Trump supporter Jones said on The Alex Jones Show on Sunday.

“Literally they’re just Jewish actors. Nothing against Jews in general, but they are leftists Jews that want to create this clash and they go dress up as Nazis,” he added.

Jones also showed footage from 18 years ago of him protesting the KKK, whom he claimed later turned out to be federal agents.

“I have footage in Austin, we're going to find it somewhere here at the office, where it literally looks like cast of Seinfeld or like Howard Stern in a Nazi outfit,” Jones said.

“They all look like Howard Stern. They almost got like little curly hair down, and they’re just up there heiling Hitler. You can tell they are totally uncomfortable, they are totally scared, and it’s all just meant to create the clash,” he added.

Jones is not the first person to attempt to shift blame for the violence away from attendees of the white supremacist rally, with organizer Jason Kessler on Sunday blaming the local police for the violence, claiming the white supremacists were “victimized by pepper spray used by counter protesters,” and adding: “due to the police not maintaining order, many people were hurt.”

One man has been arrested and charged with murder over the death of counter-protester Heather Heyer, 32, who was killed after a car plowed into the group she was demonstrating with.

The man has been named as white supremacist James Alex Fields Jr., 20, of Maumee, Ohio, who is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder, as well as malicious wounding and failure to stop in an incident that resulted in death.