With just 10 days remaining of the transfer window, the Premier League’s biggest clubs are looking to do some last minute business.

In the north west of England, Jose Mourinho’s early front-runner Manchester United could get even stronger before the summer window closes. The United manager is considering bringing back an old, popular face to Old Trafford.

At Arsenal, in north London, Arsene Wenger is stuck with a predicament. While he would like more signings, the French manager has admitted he needs to sell before he can sign, slimming down his squad before the end of the window.

Here, Newsweek guides you through all the news and rumors you need to know in the Premier League’s transfer window:

Manchester United is expected to resign Zlatan Ibrahimovic as early as next week, according to ESPN. The 35-year-old Swedish striker is expected to return with a part-coaching role, having been the team’s top scorer last season, but he has now been replaced by 23-year-old Romelu Lukaku.

Ibrahimovic has shown on his social media accounts that he has recovered from the injury sustained at Old Trafford last season:

Arsene Wenger is prepared to offer Alex Oxlade Chamberlain a new four-year deal worth £125,000-a-week (about $161,000) to keep him from joining Premier League rival Chelsea, according to the Daily Star. Chamberlain is in the final year of his contract and the 23-year-old midfielder will be free to speak to any club he wants in January.

But Wenger has also revealed he has a problem at the Emirates. The Arsenal manager needs to trim down his giant first-team squad before he can bring in any new signings, The Independent reports.

West Ham is on the verge of signing 25-year-old midfielder William Carvalho from Sporting Lisbon, according to Sky Sports. The midfielder is likely to become the club’s record signing, with Sporting demanding a fee of around £40 million (about $51 million).

Crystal Palace is unlikely to complete the permanent signing of Mamadou Sakho, the French defender who became a fan-favorite at Selhurst Park in just a few months last season, according to the Guardian. New manager Frank de Boer says 27-year-old Liverpool center back is too expensive.

And finally, Leicester City players are urging wantaway forward Riyad Mahrez to remain at the King Power Stadium this summer, according to the Leicester Mercury. Leicester rejected a £30 million (about $39 million) bid from Roma for Mahrez, as the club wants around £50 million (about $64 million) for the 2016 PFA Player of the Year.

