Ford jumpstarted the long-dead compact pickup market last year with the introduction of the Maverick. The five-passenger crew cab truck harkens back to when all three Detroit manufacturers made small pickups with four-cylinder engines. They were used for everything, but especially as cheap and useful transportation for teenagers. And the market for that seems to be returning.

The 2023 Ford Maverick officially sold out almost instantly when it went on sale late last year. But plenty can still be found at dealerships. It's the first compact pickup since the old Ford Ranger went out of production in 2012. The current Ranger is now considered a midsize pickup along with the Chevrolet Colorado and Toyota Tundra.

That leaves the Maverick with few competitors. Ford says 60 percent of Maverick customers have come from rival brands including Toyota, Honda, and Chevrolet. None of which have a straight competitor to it. Ford says it's getting new entry level customers that might normally look at cars like the Honda Civic ($23,450) or small SUVs like the Chevrolet Trax ($21,495).

The base model 2023 Maverick offers a front-wheel drive hybrid powertrain (the pickup is based on the Ford Escape), delivering 191 horsepower (hp) from the 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and electric motor. Upgraded Mavericks come with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 250 hp.

The hybrid uses a continuously variable transmission while the turbocharged version (available with all-wheel drive) has an eight-speed automatic. The more powerful version can tow up to 4,000 pounds when properly equipped.

The benefit of all that is a front-wheel drive version that returns 37 miles per gallon (mpg) combined and an all-wheel driver version that returns 26 mpg combined.

The 2023 Maverick is offered three trims, in five-person, SuperCrew size and in XL, XLT and Lariat trims. For the new year Ford added its Tremor package to the Maverick, which adds off-road parts like new all-wheel-drive system with a twin-clutch rear-drive unit and a differential.

The Tremor also has five selectable drive modes including mud, sand or snow. It has Trail Control as well, which is like slow cruise control for driving off-road. It also sits 1-inch higher than the standard Maverick with new shocks and springs.

Even after appreciating the electric Ford F-150 Lightning for a week, the Maverick proved that it's all the truck most people need in their daily life. It can tow a motorcycle or jet ski with a trailer (usually around 1,500 pounds) and carry a tall plant or large TV home in the small bed.

It feels like inexpensive transportation because it is. The Maverick has a base price of $19,995. The interior is basic with patterned cloth, though leather is optional on some trims. Most of the touch points are plastic or rubber.

The Maverick has physical button and knobs for climate and radio, along with a small 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It's centered on the dash just low enough to allow for full forward visibility and close enough to reach without stretching. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both standard and wired.

There are a bunch of cubbies for storage under and next to the touchscreen, in the doors and the center console. Ford also sells mounts so buyers can 3D print their own accessories and storage solutions for things like grocery bag holders, phone cord mounts and garbage cans.

A car seat and a booster seat can fit in the back simultaneously, though kids will have the opportunity to kick the seat in front. The car seat was easy to install even though it necessitates folding the seat to get the rear hook connected. With the booster seat, a 7-year-old might find it hard to buckle their own belt, as the buckle receivers are buried in the seats.

The 2.0-liter EcoBoost tested here made the Maverick quick off the line and in normal traffic. Passing on the expressway was adequate, though not impressive. The engine is surprisingly loud in the cabin, grumbling its way along at higher rpms. In that way it feels like an older truck. The brakes in this non-hybrid version were solid and unremarkable.

However, the suspension clearly puts it in the modern camp as trucks that are based on car (or small crossover) platforms handle like cars. The Maverick doesn't lean too deeply in turns or have a bouncy rear end, even when accelerating, like many true (body-on-frame) trucks. The suspension and tires also absorb most of the noise that the pavement is responsible for.

The 2023 Maverick comes standard with emergency braking, rearview camera and automatic high beams. Adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors, rear parking sensors and Active Lane Control are optional.

The Maverick's very low starting price will help bring young buyers into the Ford fold. If it can keep those customers they'll hopefully (for Ford) graduate to the full-size F-150 and maybe a Lincoln or two. Regardless, the small hatchbacks, sedans and crossovers have a new competitor in the Maverick, and its utility outdoes them all.