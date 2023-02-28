Alex Murdaugh's Law Partner Shines Light on 'Emotional' Reputation in Court

Ronnie Crosby, the longtime friend of disgraced attorney and legal dynasty heir Alex Murdaugh, said in court Tuesday that his law partner had a habit of getting theatrical and emotional during trials.

Crosby's testimony comes after Murdaugh himself took the stand in marathon cross-examination sessions on Thursday and Friday, during which the disbarred 54-year-old attorney became extremely emotional at times, frequently sobbing as he attempted to answer questions. The questioning also led to the bombshell admission from Murdaugh that he had lied to investigators previously and had been near the dog kennel where he is accused of killing his wife and son on the night of the crime.

In a clip posted to Twitter following his Tuesday testimony, Crosby explained that Murdaugh could often become overtly emotional while arguing cases in court during his legal career, echoing his tear-soaked demeanor last week.

"He was a theatrical-type presence in the courtroom," Crosby explained. "And he could get very emotional during closing arguments in front of a jury."

Ronnie Crosby testifying that AM is theatrical in courtroom as a lawyer and can get emotional. ( as in bring on the waterworks ) #MurdaughTrial pic.twitter.com/4yG7RvbMn4 — Dr Q (@4theQ) February 28, 2023

Murdaugh is accused of fatally shooting his wife Maggie, 52, and his son Paul, 22, near the dog kennels on his family's hunting property in Islandton, South Carolina, on the night of June 7, 2021. Despite previously stating that he had not been near the kennels that night, he admitted last week that he had been there after a video retrieved from his son's phone last year showed him talking with his wife near the kennels only minutes before the shooting allegedly took place.

Despite the unflattering admission, Murdaugh has continued to insist that he is innocent of killing his two family members.

Newsweek reached out to Murdaugh's defense team for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.