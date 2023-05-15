Anti-Abortion Group That Attacked Trump Goes After Nikki Haley

An anti-abortion group that recently called out Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump has taken umbrage with new comments made by his 2024 rival, Nikki Haley.

Over 900,000 individuals are part of Susan B. Anthony (SBA) Pro-Life America, an organization that spent approximately $52 million on Trump's 2020 reelection campaign in what was its largest-ever donor effort.

In an interview with CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday, Haley—the former South Carolina governor who later served as ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration—said federal abortion bans are "unrealistic."

"I'm not gonna lie to the American people," Haley told host Margaret Brennan, adding that the media is trying to divide the public by making candidates select a certain number of weeks. "Nothing's gonna happen if we don't get 60 votes in the Senate," she said. "We're not even close to that on the Republican or the Democrat side. Why try and divide people further?"

Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley addresses a town hall event at the American Legion Center in Laconia, New Hampshire, on April 28, 2023. Haley said a national abortion ban is "unrealistic," leading to criticism from a major GOP donor anti-abortion organization. MICHAEL MATHES/AFP via Getty Images

SBA President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a statement Sunday following Haley's interview that they are in agreement regarding a national consensus on late-term abortions.

Dannenfelser referenced a Harvard-Center for American Political Studies poll conducted in June 2022 following the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision by the U.S. Supreme Court. The poll found that 72 percent of Americans believe abortion should be allowed only until the 15th week of pregnancy—a position shared by the majority of Democrats, Republicans and independents.

A PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll conducted last month found that 61 percent of U.S. adults support abortion rights—a 6 percentage point increase since last June.

"The pro-life movement must have a nominee who will boldly advocate for this consensus, and as president will work tirelessly to gather the votes necessary in Congress," Dannenfelser said. "Dismissing this task as unrealistic is not acceptable.

"Ambassador Haley is uniquely gifted at communicating from a pro-life woman's perspective. I look forward to confirmation of her concrete goals."

An SBA spokesperson told Newsweek that the organization has no additional response to Haley's comments. Newsweek reached out to Haley's campaign via email for comment.

In April, the Trump campaign told The Washington Post that Trump "believes that the Supreme Court, led by the three justices which he supported, got it right when they ruled this is an issue that should be decided at the state level."

Dannenfelser responded by calling Trump's "completely inaccurate reading of the Dobbs decision...a morally indefensible position for a self-proclaimed pro-life presidential candidate to hold."

On May 8, SBA met with Trump along with Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who last September announced a new bill that would ban abortions nationwide after 15 weeks.

Graham's legislative announcement included Dannenfelser in attendance, in addition to other anti-abortion groups. The bill went nowhere in the Senate.

"President Trump reiterated his opposition to the extreme Democratic position of abortion on demand, up until the moment of birth, paid for by taxpayers–and even in some cases after the child is born," Dannenfelser said post-meeting, adding that any federal legislation protecting such children would require exceptions for the life of the mother and in cases of rape and incest.

Newsweek reached out to both SBA and the Trump campaign following that meeting and never received a response.

Tim Scott, another South Carolina senator who is exploring his own presidential run, was hesitant in April about publicly proclaiming his abortion views.

He avoided answering whether he supported Graham's 15-week national ban idea, according to Politico, while later saying he would "definitely" sign a 20-week ban into law. He previously expressed support for the ban in the Senate.

President Joe Biden and Democratic hopeful Marianne Williamson have publicly defended abortion rights, with Williamson's campaign website saying she is "one hundred percent pro-choice." Robert F. Kennedy Jr., another 2024 Democratic candidate, has not discussed his stance publicly or on his campaign site.

SBA spent $296,408 on federal candidates in 2021 and 2022, according to data from OpenSecrets, and 98.3 percent of recipients were Republican legislators.