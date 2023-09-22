AOC Responds to Lauren Boebert's 'Sexually Lewd' Theater 'Show'

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has spoken out after video emerged appearing to show House Republican Lauren Boebert engaging in what she described as "sexually lewd acts" in a Colorado theater on September 10.

Boebert and a male companion were thrown out of the Buell Theatre in Denver after repeatedly vaping, using a cell phone and "causing a disturbance" during a performance of musical Beetlejuice.

Surveillance footage from inside the theater appeared to show Boebert's male accomplice groping her breasts, and then being groped in turn by the Republican firebrand. In a statement, Boebert apologized for her behavior, which she claimed "fell short of my values," but made no reference to the alleged sexual acts.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the picket line in support of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike on July 24, 2023, in New York City (left) and Lauren Boebert arriving to a Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol Building on September 13, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Ocasio-Cortez accused Boebert of taking part in “sexually lewd acts” in a packed Colorado theatre on TikTok. NDZ/Star Max/GC Images & Anna Moneymaker/GETTY

Ocasio-Cortez responded to the controversy in a one-minute video posted to her 323,000 TikTok followers on Thursday, in response to a viewer's question.

She commented: "All I gotta say is I can't go out to lunch in Florida in my free time, not doing anything, just eating outside and it's wall-to-wall Fox News coverage and then you have a member of Congress engaging is sexually lewd acts in a public theater and they got nothing to say.

"I danced to Phoenix once in college and it was like all over the place. But putting on a whole show of their own at Beetlejuice and there's nothing? I'm just saying be consistent. That's all I'm asking for. Equal treatment. I don't expect it, but come on."

Newsweek has reached out to Representative Boebert for comment by email.

In January 2019, video emerged of Ocasio-Cortez dancing along to "Lisztomania" by pop band Phoenix in 2010, while a student at Boston University. The footage infuriated some conservatives on social media, prompting Ocasio-Cortez to respond by posting a video of her dancing in Capitol Hill, commenting: "I hear the GOP thinks women dancing are scandalous. Wait till they find out Congresswomen dance too! Have a great weekend everyone."

Boebert's team had initially denied she was vaping during Beetlejuice, but after footage emerged contradicting this, the congresswoman admitted she had been, but insisted there had been no deliberate attempt to deceive.

She added: "The past few days have been difficult and humbling, and I'm truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community. While none of my actions or words as a private citizen that night were intended to be malicious or meant to cause harm, the reality is they did and I regret that.

"There's no perfect blueprint for going through a public and difficult divorce, which over the past few months has made for a challenging personal time for me and my entire family. I've tried to handle it with strength and grace as best I can, but I simply fell short of my values on Sunday. That's unacceptable, and I'm sorry."

Boebert's male companion at the musical was later identified as 46-year-old Quinn Gallagher, co-owner of the Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar, which has previously hosted drag shows.

In August 2022, posting on X, now Twitter, Boebert said: "Sending a message to all the drag queens out there: stay away from the children in Colorado's Third District!"

Conservative commentator Brandon Tatum condemned Boebert over her behavior on his YouTube show 'Lets Get Into This!!' on Thursday.

Referring to the Colorado Republican he said: "All these things are going on in the country... and now she's making herself a victim.

"All these things going on in the country and what, the number one story is Lauren Boebert? No, all these things are going on in the country and you had a thing getting sexual. Why don't you be focused on the things that are going on in this country?"