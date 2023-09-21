Lauren Boebert Slammed by Conservative Host Over Theater Scandal

Conservative commentator Brandon Tatum slammed Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert after she was removed from a Denver theater.

The Republican congresswoman was escorted out of a performance of Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre on September 10 following complaints from people in the audience.

Video later emerged showing Boebert vaping in her seat, using her cellphone as well as seemingly touching her date and being touched by him.

Boebert issued an apology on Friday after initially denying that she had been vaping. On Monday, she told a TMZ photographer that "all future date nights have been canceled" and she had learned to "check party affiliations before you go on a date."

That came after it emerged Boebert's date, Quinn Gallagher, is reportedly a Democrat who co-owns an LGBTQ+-friendly bar that has hosted drag shows, something Boebert has staunchly opposed.

Rep. Lauren Boebert leaves a House Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on September 19, 2023, in Washington D.C. The Colorado congresswoman has been criticized over an incident at a Denver theater. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Tatum, a former police officer, called out Boebert on his YouTube show Lets Get Into This!! on Tuesday.

"We're not supposed to talk about it because that's our own side," he said. "I'm not a hypocrite. If y'all want a hypocrite, don't listen to me."

Tatum accused Boebert of "making herself a victim" during a recent appearance on One America News, where she accused the media of focusing on the incident despite there being bigger issues.

"The speaker of the House announced an impeachment inquiry yesterday," Boebert said in the interview. "We're facing a government shutdown and trying to fund the federal government. We have a wide-open southern border, we have [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky threatening to send refugees here. And what's the top story? Lauren Boebert getting kicked out of the Buell Theatre in Denver, Colorado."

Tatum said: "All these things are going on in the country... and now she's making herself a victim.

"All these things going on in the country and what, the number one story is Lauren Boebert? No, all these things are going on in the country and you had a thing getting sexual. Why don't you be focused on the things that are going on in this country?

"You talk all this noise about all these liberals. They come in for you sweetie when you give them ammo."

Tatum also called out One America News for not questioning Boebert about the fondling and other details.

"There's no conversation about the fact that she's screwing around with a dude that's a Democrat, that owns a bar that's sympathetic to the LGBTQ," he said. "She's one of the most staunch, in staunch opposition of the LGTBQ stuff they pushing. And yes, she's dating a man that's pushing drag queens at his own bar."

He added: "Girl, your integrity went south in the things you ain't talking about. 'Oh, I vaped. I guess I did another slip-up.' You know dang well that the policy says do not use your cellphone."

Tatum went on to say that he is conscious of his behavior when out in public.

"What I look like getting kicked out of a thing and I'm Officer Tatum. I'm supposed to be a rule follower," he said.

"I'm so sick of this stuff. But we don't want to call our own people out. God is my witness. People get mad at me for calling out Trump. They get mad at me for calling out Lauren Boebert and if I did any of these things, people will be, couldn't wait to call in and call me out on it. And I wouldn't be mad. I think about this stuff every day I'm out in public."

Newsweek has contacted Boebert's office for comment via email.