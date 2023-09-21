U.S.

Lauren Boebert Slammed by Conservative Host Over Theater Scandal

By
U.S. Lauren Boebert Republicans GOP Colorado

Conservative commentator Brandon Tatum slammed Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert after she was removed from a Denver theater.

The Republican congresswoman was escorted out of a performance of Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre on September 10 following complaints from people in the audience.

Video later emerged showing Boebert vaping in her seat, using her cellphone as well as seemingly touching her date and being touched by him.

Boebert issued an apology on Friday after initially denying that she had been vaping. On Monday, she told a TMZ photographer that "all future date nights have been canceled" and she had learned to "check party affiliations before you go on a date."

That came after it emerged Boebert's date, Quinn Gallagher, is reportedly a Democrat who co-owns an LGBTQ+-friendly bar that has hosted drag shows, something Boebert has staunchly opposed.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) leaves meeting
Rep. Lauren Boebert leaves a House Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on September 19, 2023, in Washington D.C. The Colorado congresswoman has been criticized over an incident at a Denver theater. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Tatum, a former police officer, called out Boebert on his YouTube show Lets Get Into This!! on Tuesday.

"We're not supposed to talk about it because that's our own side," he said. "I'm not a hypocrite. If y'all want a hypocrite, don't listen to me."

Tatum accused Boebert of "making herself a victim" during a recent appearance on One America News, where she accused the media of focusing on the incident despite there being bigger issues.

"The speaker of the House announced an impeachment inquiry yesterday," Boebert said in the interview. "We're facing a government shutdown and trying to fund the federal government. We have a wide-open southern border, we have [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky threatening to send refugees here. And what's the top story? Lauren Boebert getting kicked out of the Buell Theatre in Denver, Colorado."

Tatum said: "All these things are going on in the country... and now she's making herself a victim.

"All these things going on in the country and what, the number one story is Lauren Boebert? No, all these things are going on in the country and you had a thing getting sexual. Why don't you be focused on the things that are going on in this country?

"You talk all this noise about all these liberals. They come in for you sweetie when you give them ammo."

Tatum also called out One America News for not questioning Boebert about the fondling and other details.

"There's no conversation about the fact that she's screwing around with a dude that's a Democrat, that owns a bar that's sympathetic to the LGBTQ," he said. "She's one of the most staunch, in staunch opposition of the LGTBQ stuff they pushing. And yes, she's dating a man that's pushing drag queens at his own bar."

He added: "Girl, your integrity went south in the things you ain't talking about. 'Oh, I vaped. I guess I did another slip-up.' You know dang well that the policy says do not use your cellphone."

Tatum went on to say that he is conscious of his behavior when out in public.

"What I look like getting kicked out of a thing and I'm Officer Tatum. I'm supposed to be a rule follower," he said.

"I'm so sick of this stuff. But we don't want to call our own people out. God is my witness. People get mad at me for calling out Trump. They get mad at me for calling out Lauren Boebert and if I did any of these things, people will be, couldn't wait to call in and call me out on it. And I wouldn't be mad. I think about this stuff every day I'm out in public."

Newsweek has contacted Boebert's office for comment via email.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC