Basset Hound Uses Kitchen 'Design Flaw' to Steal Steak in Hilarious Clip

A basset hound using a "design flaw" in her owner's kitchen to steal dinner has TikTok users in hysterics.

The hilarious clip was shared on January 23 by TikTok user @hazel_the_hound, and shows the dog using the layout of her owner's new kitchen to her advantage.

Unfortunately for Hazel's owner, the kitchen stove is located right next to an open staircase. This allows the hungry hound to casually waltz up the stairs, step onto the stove and start sniffing a slab of raw meat resting on top.

Captioned: "When you quickly discover your new house a major design flaw," the funny footage has received over 2 million views and almost 240,000 likes in just 24 hours.

Why You Shouldn't Trust an Unsupervised Basset Hound

According to the American Kennel Association (AKC), basset hounds are "intelligent and independent." However, this also means they're likely to land themselves in trouble.

Training a basset hound is no easy task. That's why the AKC recommends keeping this breed in a secure, fenced area, to prevent them from going missing. As they're bred to hunt, they have a nose like no other, and it's common for them to wander off in pursuit of an interesting smell.

Their excellent nose means they can also sniff out foods when other breeds can't. Combine this with their stubborn personality and refusal to listen, and you'll find no food is safe from a hungry basset hound.

However, if you can put up with a basset hound's bad behavior, you'll be rewarded with an easy-going and pleasant-natured pal and no end of entertaining moments.

'This is SERIOUS!'

In the amusing video, Hazel doesn't even try to hide her attempt at stealing her owner's food. The hound casually walks up the stairs, hops onto the stovetop, and begins licking the raw steak without a care in the world.

TikTok users loved Hazel's brazen attitude but were horrified by the design flaw, with Josalicat calling it a "safety hazard."

"How did this get past any kind of inspection?" asked Miranda Riddle.

"As a basset mama I get this is SERIOUS!" said ZSquad.

"I have two basset hounds that already try to counter surf, this would be a nightmare," agreed user698386118473.

"My anxiety has me picturing someone falling down the stairs while pasta is boiling on the stove," wrote @.eliseeeeeeeeeeeeeeee.

"Gonna have to put up a baby gate," commented Alex Townsend.

While Caoimhes cakes said: "Imagine how dangerous this would be with kids."

Hazel isn't the only canine to be caught red-pawed stealing food. A rottweiler caused "chaos" earlier this month after devouring a whole rotisserie chicken his owner left on the kitchen counter, while a three-legged Pyrenees trying to pinch her mom's spaghetti recently had TikTok users in hysterics.

Newsweek reached out to @hazel_the_hound for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.