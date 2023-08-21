Culture

Beyoncé Suffers 'Hair Malfunction' During Show

By
A video of Beyoncé suffering a "hair malfunction" has gone viral after a fan turned the tress-related blunder into a hilarious meme.

The hair disaster occurred on July 12, while the 41-year-old was performing at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field stadium as part of her Renaissance World Tour. The singer's long, blonde locks became wrapped around the mic stand, with the pole pulling on her mane as she attempted to walk away.

Undeterred, the pop star continued to belt out the track, subtly untangling herself from the stand in the process.

Beyoncé performing at MetLife Stadium, July 2023
Beyoncé sings on July 29, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as part of her Renaissance World Tour. The unfortunate hair fail happened while the pop star was performing in Philadelphia. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Still, the hair fail didn't go unnoticed by fans, who posted it on social media at the time. However, the moment has now gone viral, after being paired with footage from the star's Atlanta, Georgia, show on August 14.

In the latest clip, Beyoncé walks up to the microphone stand while singing. She appears to be fully immersed in the music, until she suddenly turns around and fiercely pushes over the mic.

The X user @thiquessance shared the videos side-by-side, along with the caption "Oh Beyoncé had to show the mic stand it's place." Fans found the footage hysterical, with the post receiving over 350,000 views and more than 7,400 likes.

"Yaaaaaaassssssss. Take that mic stand," wrote DemocracyAngel.

"Ohhhhh, that's why she knocked the mic stand over??!!" posted CocoPuff. "The added context, makes it make sense!"

"Her intrusive thoughts won," joked Lucas.

"Naming a famous historical battle. The one above," commented nomvuyo.

Alec dubbed the move "the Push of revenge," while big sister-general called the clip "literally the funniest video of beyoncé i've literally ever seen."

This isn't the first on-stage issue the award-winner has faced during her Renaissance World Tour, which launched in May. The star struggled with her calf-length boots while performing at Detroit's Ford Field on July 26, pausing her song to try to fix the problem.

A concertgoer also recorded the star singing instructions to her team while performing at Chicago's Soldier Field on July 22 and 23, after an electric fan didn't turn on as scheduled.

Despite these minor setbacks, the tour has been a hit, selling over 1 million tickets. Forbes magazine said that the Renaissance World Tour could add £2 billion to the the megastar's net worth by the time it wraps in October, possibly out-earning Taylor Swift's hugely successful Eras Tour.

Hannah Beachler is an Academy Award-winning production designer who worked with Beyoncé on her Lemonade visual album and the accompanying TV special. She said on social media that the singer is "kind and protective" but that you "shouldn't cross her."

"I will always be honored to have had that experience," Beachler posted on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter. "She was called to do what she does."

