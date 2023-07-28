Beyoncé Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction During Detroit Concert, Video Shows

Footage of Beyoncé suffering a wardrobe malfunction while performing during the Detroit stop of her Renaissance World Tour has been shared on TikTok.

The Grammy-winning musician, 41, has been on the road with her international tour since May, performing at various venues across Europe, before embarking on the U.S. leg with a sold-out Philadelphia show on July 12.

One day after Beyoncé's tour hit Detroit's Ford Field on July 26, a fan took to TikTok to show footage of the star experiencing the perils of live shows, as she struggled with one of her boots while singing her hit track "Break My Soul."

The seconds-long clip opened to show Beyoncé wearing a gold ensemble that included a pair of matching calf-length boots as she crouched on a moving belt. The footage showed the star discreetly pulling up one of her boots that had slid down.

Beyoncé performing onstage during her Renaissance World Tour on May 30, 2023, in London, England. Several fans have shared candid onstage moments from the star's shows. Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood/Getty Images

At one point, the Texas native briefly paused belting out her song to attend to the issue, flashing what appeared to be a frustrated smile toward her army of fans.

All seemed to be well for a few seconds as the singer strode across the stage and pressed on with her performance. However, in the concluding seconds of the clip, she was seen looking down as the troublesome boot slid down again.

"Beyoncé having another wardrobe malfunction last night," read a caption that was edited over the video shared by TikTok user @iamkasandranicole."

"Them boots WON'T be back lmao [laughing my a** off]," wrote the fan, who added hashtags that indicated the footage was taken from Beyoncé's tour stop in Detroit.

The video is one of several that have been shared on social media in the months since Beyoncé embarked on her tour, showing a variety of candid moments onstage.

The Renaissance World Tour started with two performances in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 10 and 11, before moving on to Brussels in Belgium. Other stops included the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Poland.

Her first North American tour dates were on July 8 and 9 in Toronto, before she made her way to Philadelphia. Beyoncé, whose next tour date is in Nashville, Tennessee, will play several dates across the U.S. for the remainder of the summer. Her final tour stop is scheduled for Kansas City, Missouri, on October 1.

Beyoncé is in the middle of something of a banner year. The musician scooped four Grammy Awards at February's ceremony: Best R&B Song ("Cuff It"), Best Dance/Electronic Recording ("Break My Soul"), Best Dance/Electronic Album (Renaissance) and Best Traditional R&B Performance ("Plastic Off the Sofa").

She won the most awards at this year's ceremony, tied with the worship music collective Maverick City Music. Beyoncé's haul saw her walk away with a career total of 32 Grammy trophies, besting Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti's previous record.

"I'm trying not to be too emotional," Beyoncé said while accepting her record-breaking prize for Dance/Electronic Album. "I'm trying to just receive this night."

During her speech, she also paid tribute to both her "beautiful husband," Jay-Z, and the "queer community for their love and for inventing the genre."

Beyoncé had broken records before even arriving at the ceremony. She wasn't only the top nominee for the year, with nine nods, she had also increased her career nomination total to 88, tying her with her husband, Jay-Z, for the most Grammy nominations received by any artist.