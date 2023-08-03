Culture

Beyoncé Collaborator Speaks Out About Singer—'Don't Cross Her'

By
Culture Beyonce Celebrities Twitter Music

Oscar-winning production designer Hannah Beachler has shed light on her experiences working with Beyoncé—and has warned that people should never "cross her."

Beachler, whose collaborations with Beyoncé includes the 2016 TV special and visual album Lemonade, took to Twitter on August 1 to state that while the star is "kind and protective," she is not to be messed with.

Grammy winner Beyoncé is currently in the midst of her Renaissance World Tour, from which several fan videos have been shared on social media, including one in which she was seen discreetly instructing her crew onstage while performing.

Beyoncé tour video goes viral on TikTok
Beyoncé is pictured performing onstage during the "Renaissance World Tour" on June 27, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland. A collabator has spoken about her experiences working with the star. Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood/Getty Images

Responding to a since-deleted tweet, Beachler wrote: "Working with Beyoncé over the years, I have said this each and every time. It's not just on stage. She is tentacles of light, and those tentacles wrap you in power, love and confidence. She is kind and protective and she's a girls girl. This is her presence daily."

"She is a true Mama to her babies too," Beachler added of the singer. "And she works, not to perfection but until it's right. She is in love with her husband and he's (a comedian and kind) in love with her. But be clear don't cross her."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC