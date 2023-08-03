Beyoncé Collaborator Speaks Out About Singer—'Don't Cross Her'

Oscar-winning production designer Hannah Beachler has shed light on her experiences working with Beyoncé—and has warned that people should never "cross her."

Beachler, whose collaborations with Beyoncé includes the 2016 TV special and visual album Lemonade, took to Twitter on August 1 to state that while the star is "kind and protective," she is not to be messed with.

Grammy winner Beyoncé is currently in the midst of her Renaissance World Tour, from which several fan videos have been shared on social media, including one in which she was seen discreetly instructing her crew onstage while performing.

Beyoncé is pictured performing onstage during the "Renaissance World Tour" on June 27, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland. A collabator has spoken about her experiences working with the star. Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood/Getty Images

Responding to a since-deleted tweet, Beachler wrote: "Working with Beyoncé over the years, I have said this each and every time. It's not just on stage. She is tentacles of light, and those tentacles wrap you in power, love and confidence. She is kind and protective and she's a girls girl. This is her presence daily."

"She is a true Mama to her babies too," Beachler added of the singer. "And she works, not to perfection but until it's right. She is in love with her husband and he's (a comedian and kind) in love with her. But be clear don't cross her."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.