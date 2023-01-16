Chelsea Handler Jokes Viola Davis Is Nick Cannon's Daughter After 12th Baby

Chelsea Handler joked that Viola Davis is Nick Cannon's daughter on Sunday night, weeks after the comedian welcomed his 12th child.

Cannon's sizable brood has grown significantly over last year, with the star welcoming five children with five women in the space of five months. The baby boom for 2022 concluded with the birth of a daughter with model Alyssa Scott on December 14.

As Handler hosted the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night, she drew laughs from the star-studded audience at Los Angeles' Fairmont Century Plaza when she poked fun at her fellow comedian's large family.

During her monologue, she cracked jokes about James Corden's ban from the popular New York City restaurant Balthazar, Prince Harry, celebrity weight loss, and the slew of headlines surrounding the movie Don't Worry Darling.

Handler then noted the physical strength that Oscar winner Davis, 57, required for her lead role in the acclaimed movie The Woman King, before tying it to Cannon, 42.

"As part of Viola's training for the film, she was given a DNA test to determine the best workout regimen for her genetic make-up, which also revealed that she's Nick Cannon's daughter," the TV personality quipped.

On December 14, Cannon and model Scott announced the birth of their daughter, Halo. The pair also had a son, Zen, who was born in June 2021. Zen, died in December 2021 from a brain tumor caused by hydrocephalus, an abnormal increase in fluid in the brain.

On November 11, weeks before Halo's arrival, Cannon and radio personality Abby De La Rosa welcomed a daughter called Beautiful Zeppelin. This is the third child for Cannon and De La Rosa, 31, as their twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir were born in June 2021.

Cannon announced via Instagram on September 14 that he and former The Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole, 40, had welcomed a girl named Onyx Ice Cole.

Nine days later, on September 23, Wild 'n Out host Cannon had a son, Rise Messiah Cannon, with former Miss Universe contestant Brittany Bell, 34, the pair's third child together.

Amid his busy year, Cannon had a son, Legendary Love, in July with model Bre Tiesi, 31.

Cannon is also the father of 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. He shares a son, Golden Sagon, 5, and a daughter, Powerful Queen, who turned 2 in December, with Bell.

In November, Cannon poked fun at himself after a meme predicting what the United States will look like by 2050 started making the rounds on social media.

"National Geographic determined what Americans will look like in 2050, and it's beautiful," the post read, which showed a slew of people with varying hairstyles but all with Cannon's face.

"Wow! Everybody got jokes!" he wrote on Instagram.

The California native admitted in an interview in December that he wishes he could spend more time with his brood.

"Being a father of multiple kids, it's always the biggest guilt on me is that I don't get to spend enough time with all my children," Cannon said during an appearance on The Checkup: With Dr. David Agus. "One, because I'm constantly working and two, because I'm just spread thin."

