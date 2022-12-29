The fifth season of hit Netflix reality show The Circle is back and in full swing.

The show, hosted by Michelle Buteau, follows a group of contestants who are competing to be voted the most popular "influencer" by communicating only via online messaging devices.

The Circle players never meet face to face, or even hear each others' voices, and can build their own profiles for the games, meaning they can play as themselves or as someone completely different.

The Season 5 cast boasts an eclectic mix of contestants, including Shubham Goel, also known as Shooby, from the very first season.

Another face fans may recognize is that of Brett Robinson, who was a contestant on Big Brother 20 back in 2018, finishing in sixth place overall.

Big Brother fans may remember that Robinson's infamous scheming during his time on the CBS show landed him in hot water, leading fans to question how he will approach The Circle.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about what Brett Robinson's time on Big Brother tells us about his game plan on The Circle.

Brett Robinson on Big Brother

During his time on Big Brother Season 20, Robinson had an interesting game plan, which he gladly shared with producers before he headed into the actual Big Brother house.

In a pre-show interview in 2018, Robinson revealed his strategy was to "rotate face" to keep his fellow contestants on their toes.

"I also plan to lie about my current occupation and life," he explained. "I want people to think I am just a dumb surfer/model guy. Then, I will slowly plant my seeds of stories throughout the entire house, causing chain reactions that I will have to dynamically calculate on the fly."

Robinson's Big Brother tactics didn't exactly go to plan, however, as his co-stars were equally calculating and, despite forming connections and alliances, eventually turned on him, meaning Robinson was evicted.

He had been in alliance with Angela Rummans and Tyler Crispen, but the duo blindsided him by using the "power of veto" to put him on the chopping block and, ultimately, out of the game.

Before he was evicted, however, Robinson gained infamy in the house due to his ability to stir the pot and cause some major arguments.

Brett Robinson on The Circle

At the beginning of this season of The Circle there were three contestants playing as catfish (not playing as their true selves) as we had Brian Clark playing as Brittney, Billie-Jean Blackett playing as Bruno and Tasia Lesley playing as Tamira.

Robinson, however, was playing as himself and appeared to be being very honest with his co-stars.

He revealed his actual job which, according to his LinkedIn page, is in cybersecurity, as he appears to lists his occupation as a corporate account executive at a software company based in Dallas.

Overall, it seemed as if Robinson has gone for an overhaul of his calculating tactics on Big Brother for his time on The Circle, being more honest about his job and his personality, and playing the game as his true self.

This all changed, however, when Robinson and his co-star Xanthi Perdikomatis were blocked by influencers Chaz Lawary and Raven Sutton, respectively, at the end of the very first episode.

Robinson and Perdikomatis began to pack their bags to head home but were asked by The Circle to to meet each other first.

They were then told that, in a shock twist, they could stay in the competition if they stuck together and played as a fake profile to catfish the others.

Both agreed and the pair were then given the fake profile of Jennifer, a 51-year-old cougar who is a professional dog trainer.

So, it looks like Robinson is returning to his previous Big Brother tactics after all, meaning fans could see a return of the scheming Robinson as he uses his social skills to build alliances and connections, all under the guise of "Jennifer."

Fans will need to tune in, however, to find out if Robinson and Perdikomatis can pull off working on a fake profile together and land them in a higher spot than sixth place.

The stakes are high this time around as a huge cash prize is up for grabs. Last season's winner, Frank Grimsley, ended up taking home $150,000, more than any winner has pocketed in the past.

The first part of The Circle Season 5 premiered on Netflix on December 28, with more batches scheduled to be released every Wednesday until the finale on January 18. The first four seasons are available to stream in full now.