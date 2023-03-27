Damson Idris Gives Relationship Update Amid Lori Harvey Split Rumors

A representative for Damson Idris has given an update on the Snowfall actor's relationship with Lori Harvey.

It was reported last week that the star, 31, had split from the daughter of Family Feud host Steve Harvey, and that the pair were "no longer around each other like that."

Idris has now refuted these claims, responding to the speculation surrounding his three-month romance with Harvey, 26.

In the wake of the break-up rumors, Idris' publicist responded to Newsweek's request for comment, saying that the split reports are "completely false."

"Damson and Lori are still going strong and very much together as a couple," they told Newsweek.

Last week, online publication Media Take Out reported that an unnamed friend of Harvey said that Harvey and Idris had called it quits.

They reported that there were no hard feelings between the two stars, as Harvey's purported friend said: "There's no beef, no cheating, nothing like that. They're just doing their own thing right now."

Fans didn't seem too convinced by the story, however, as the pair had attended a SZA concert on March 23, just a few days after the split rumors began circulating.

Now, we have confirmation that the duo is, in fact, still going strong.

Before the SZA show, which took place at Los Angeles' Kia Forum, Idris and Harvey had last been seen out publicly in February when they attended the premiere of the FX series Snowfall.

Idris plays lead character Franklin Saint in the show, which was created by the late John Singleton and is coming to an end after the current, sixth, season.

The drama, which also stars Carter Hudson, Angela Lewis, and Amin Joseph, chronicles the beginning of the drug epidemic in Los Angeles in the 1980s.

Meanwhile, Harvey is busy in her own career as the star, who split from Creed actor Michael B. Jordan in June 2022, launched her skincare line SKN by LH in October 2021.

As well as Snowfall, Idris can currently be seen starring in Prime Video drama Swarm.

The psychological horror series, created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers, follows lead character Andrea "Dre" Greene, a music fan who becomes increasingly obsessed with her favorite singer.

Idris stars as Khalid, the boyfriend of Dre's sister Marissa, played by Chloe Bailey.

The show sparked an online conversation when a graphic scene, featuring the characters of Khalid and Marissa, aired in the show's first episode, within the first few minutes.