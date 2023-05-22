Disney CEO Bob Iger Nuked Ron DeSantis as a Threat in Just Six Months

Since his shock return to the helm of Disney, CEO Bob Iger has not only managed to steady the ship at the company but seemingly come out on top in the ongoing feud with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Six months ago, the Walt Disney Company announced they had fired the man handpicked by Iger to replace him, Bob Chapek, over concerns about his management, and that Iger would be returning to the helm nearly three years after he resigned from his first successful 15-year reign.

At the time of Iger's return, Disney was already well in the midst of its battle with DeSantis after the Republican stripped the company of its social privileges and tax breaks protected under the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which had allowed the company to essentially run as its own self-governing authority in Florida for more than 50 years.

Critics saw the move from DeSantis as a retaliation for the company speaking out against the Parental Rights in Education bill, legislation DeSantis signed into law in March 2022 banning the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in certain grades at Florida schools. Critics have dubbed it the "don't say gay bill."

Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger attends the Exclusive 100-Minute Sneak Peek of Peter Jackson's The Beatles: Get Back at El Capitan Theatre on November 18, 2021 in Hollywood, California.

Despite not being at Disney at the time, Iger tweeted against the bill after it also faced criticism from President Joe Biden.

"If passed, this bill will put vulnerable, young LGBTQ people in jeopardy," Iger wrote.

According to The Washington Post, Iger's tweet helped set off a chain of events that resulted in the company directly facing off against DeSantis over the controversial bill.

Following Iger's return, Disney has now fought back against DeSantis from several positions, which has not only helped raised questions about the governor's position as a fearless warrior against the "woke agenda" in the Sunshine State, but damaged DeSantis' reputation ahead of his expedited 2024 electoral announcement.

In March this year, DeSantis suffered a major setback after the five-person Central Florida Tourism Oversight District—which was handpicked by the governor to replace Reedy Creek—revealed that the district and Disney had already signed a deal in February that severely restricts the board's powers and essentially allows the company to remain self-governing.

"I cannot tell you the level of my disappointment in Disney. I thought so much better of them," board member Ron Peri said. "This essentially makes Disney the government. This board loses, for practical purposes, the majority of its ability to do anything beyond maintain the roads and maintain basic infrastructure."

David B. Cohen, a professor of political science at the University of Akron in Ohio, described the incident as "embarrassing" for DeSantis.

"While he was publicly boasting about taking on and besting 'woke' Disney, DeSantis and his team were cleverly outmaneuvered at the last minute by Disney who was busy working quietly behind the scenes to ensure that it would maintain its autonomy," Cohen told Newsweek.

More recently, Disney fought back even harder amid the ongoing feud with DeSantis. On May 19, the company said it would be pulling a proposed plan to build a $1 billion corporate campus in central Florida that would have created 2,000 jobs in the state as a result of the "considerable changes that have occurred since the announcement of this project."

Disney has also filed a lawsuit against DeSantis, accusing the governor of "weaponizing" the government to punish the company over its opposition to the "don't say gay" bill and violating their First Amendment rights because of it.

"Disney regrets that it has come to this," the corporation's lawsuit read. "In America, the government cannot punish you for speaking your mind."

Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a Yale management professor, said that the Disney CEO will likely be the one who comes out on top in the battle against DeSantis.

"Iger never loses," Sonnenfeld told The Washington Post. "He won't miss his moment when it comes up."

For his part, DeSantis has vowed he also will not back down in the war with Disney, including seeking to get a judge who is overseeing Disney's First Amendment lawsuit against the Florida governor be disqualified over alleged lack of impartiality.

In a motion filed on May 19, DeSantis' team accused Chief Judge Mark Walker of having "prejudged the retaliation question" with previous comments discussing Disney in two separate cases.

The same day, the 2024 presidential prospect said there is a "zero" chance that he will end his feud with Disney.

"They're not going to govern themselves. We the people are going to govern," DeSantis said in New Hampshire. "To put one corporation on a pedestal and let them be exempt from the laws is not good policy."

"It's not free-market economics and it's not something that our state is going to be involved in," he added. "We will not change from that. They can do whatever they want. I know people try to chirp and say this or that. The chance of us backing down from that is zero."

Newsweek reached out to Disney's legal team via email for comment.