Don Lemon Reveals Plans After CNN Firing

Media personality Don Lemon has shared an insight into his future plans, days after he was abruptly let go by broadcaster CNN.

The news of CNN This Morning co-host Lemon's departure came on Monday afternoon, with CNN providing a statement to Newsweek from Chairman and CEO Chris Licht. No reason was given for the decision in Licht's note, with the company head stating that Lemon would "forever be part of the CNN family."

"CNN and Don have parted ways," Licht's message read. "Don will forever be part of the CNN family and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on his future endeavors."

On Wednesday, Lemon was among the well-heeled attendees who hit the red carpet at the Time 100 Gala in New York City, where he spoke with Extra about his CNN exit and his plans for the future.

Don Lemon is pictured at the 2023 Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. While walking the event's red carpet, Lemon discussed his sudden exit from CNN. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Describing his departure as a "surprise" on his part, Lemon told interviewer Tommy DiDario: "Life goes on. That's behind me and we'll see what happens in the future."

When asked by DiDario if he would do anything differently, the newsman responded: "I live my life with no regrets and whatever I did, I did and I owned."

"I don't look back and don't want to change things in the past... Onward," he added.

Lemon went on to reveal that his plans for the immediate future involve relaxation and family time, though he does have a desire to eventually return to work.

"I'm gonna spend my summer on the beach and on the boat, and with my family," said the TV personality. "Just chill out and then I'll see what happens next, but I'm fortunate enough to be in a position where I can do that.

"I have time. I don't have to rush to another job, even if I want another job. I do, I want to work again, but I am lucky enough to be in a position where I don't have to worry about those things."

Embarking on a New Chapter

Lemon said that he was "excited for a new chapter," adding: "I think life is short, and whatever life hands you, you have to bob and weave and do it. I didn't think I would be at work one evening and get a phone call that my sister had died, but I had to deal with that. I didn't think that my dad would die young of diabetes, but I had to deal with that.

"So there are lots of things that come your way that are unexpected, but I'm a survivor. I come from strong, sturdy stock in Louisiana and a lot of people are rooting for me and who love me."

Lemon said that he has been leaning on his partner, Tim Malone, "a lot." As Malone stood by him at the gala on Wednesday, Lemon said of his partner: "He's my biggest supporter."

In a message shared on Twitter on Monday, Lemon expressed shock over the news, characterizing it as a "termination." Lemon also expressed frustration over hearing the news from his agent.

"I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN," Lemon wrote. "I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network.

"It is clear that there are some larger issues at play. With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best."

CNN's official public relations Twitter account, however, disputed Lemon's version of events, claiming that he was offered a chance to meet with management.

"Don Lemon's statement about this morning's events is inaccurate," the account wrote. "He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter."

Several Controversies

Lemon joined CNN in 2006 and went on to host his own nightly news program, Don Lemon Tonight, from 2014 to 2022. In November, he began co-hosting CNN This Morning alongside Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow. In his statement, Licht said that CNN is committed to continuing the morning show without Lemon.

While no concrete reasons for Lemon's departure have been reported, it came in the wake of several controversies surrounding the host, including allegations of sexism and misogyny. A Variety report from April 5 detailed numerous allegations of sexist behavior from Lemon toward several female colleagues, some dating back as far as 2008. Lemon denied the allegations, chalking them up to "anonymous gossip."

The host also found himself in hot water in February after suggesting that Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was not in her prime as a woman because she is in her 50s. Lemon later apologized for the remarks, calling them "inartful and irrelevant."

A New York Times report on Lemon's departure noted that CNN recently had increasing difficulty booking guests to appear with him, and had also seen his popularity with viewers decline.

With Tucker Carlson also suddenly exiting Fox News on Monday, it proved to be an unprecedented day of shakeups on two networks known for traditionally standing on opposite sides of the political aisle.

Evan Nierman, CEO of global PR firm Red Banyan, told Newsweek that the public's current view of TV anchors in general has changed dramatically over the years.

"The days of having utmost trust and respect for news anchors have been over for a very long time," said Nierman, author of The Cancel Culture Curse. "The old world, devoid of the internet and dominated by a small coterie of networks, elevated Walter Cronkite and others to a level of reverence that is unattainable for anyone working in TV today.

"While people may want their news anchors to be relatable, there are so many different avenues to access content and the news, that the fate or foibles of any one journalist do not have too much of an impact."