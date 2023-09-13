Donald Trump Celebrated As 'Destroyer' of America on Russian State TV

A Russian academic has described former President Donald Trump as "the destroyer" of America on state TV.

Andrey Sidorov, deputy dean of world politics at Moscow State University, made the remarks on the Russian talk show Evening with Vladimir Solovyov.

A clip posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday shows Sidorov, Solovyov and other guests discussing their support for Trump and suggesting he could bring about "civil war" in the U.S.

In the footage shared by Julia Davis, founder of the Russian Media Monitor group, Sidorov declared: "I am for Trump, I always was for Trump." The GOP frontrunner is "the destroyer," he added, and the U.S. would "fall apart" if Trump is re-elected in 2024.

"If he gets elected, everything we said about civil war will be on their agenda, in reality. If one of the Democrats gets elected, this beat will go on," Sidorov said. "Trump can really get it to the point that our geopolitical adversary will fall apart—without any missiles."

Donald Trump speaks at a GOP rally in Rapid City, South Dakota, on September 8. President Vladimir Putin has described the charges against Trump as "the persecution of a political rival for political reasons." Scott Olson/Getty Images

"More than that, the nucleus of the U.S. disintegration is already contained in its Constitution," he went on. "If some states don't like what the federal government is doing it will all unravel."

Host Solovyov then chimed in, saying: "Texas will be free!"

Sidorov made similar remarks about the former president in March, saying: "Trump is coming. Think of him as you will, I always saw him and still see him as a destroyer of America."

Russian pundits have frequently offered their backing to Trump, suggesting he is more sympathetic towards Moscow. They have also expressed interest in getting Trump supporters into their ranks. Right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson was offered a role by Kremlin-affiliated broadcaster RT when he left Fox News in April.

Sidorov's comments came as President Vladimir Putin said he believed Trump was being persecuted.

"What is happening in today's conditions, in my opinion, is good," Putin said on Tuesday at an economic conference in Vladivostok.

Prompted to explain why, the Russian president added: "Because it shows the rottenness of the American political system, which cannot pretend to teach others about democracy. Everything that is happening with Trump is the persecution of a political rival for political reasons."

Putin also discussed the two countries' relationship when Trump was in the White House. "Though they accused him of special ties to Russia, it was complete nonsense, total b*******, and he more than anything imposed sanctions on Russia," he said, according to The New York Times.

"So, what to expect in the future, regardless of who is president, is difficult to say. But it's unlikely anything will change definitively, because the current government has configured American society in such an anti-Russian manner and spirit."

On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote on Tuesday: "It's all happening, even worse than anyone projected."

He added: "President Vladimir Putin of Russia is using Crooked Joe Biden's illegal Banana Republic style treatment of his Political Opponent, who is beating him badly in the Polls, to condemn America and all of the good things it once stood for. The whole World is watching as the USA is being torn apart by dreams of Election Interference!"