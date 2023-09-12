Ford Simplifies New F-150, Expands Options at Detroit Auto Show

The 2024 Ford F-150 made its world debut the night before the 2023 Detroit auto show. The country's best-selling truck for 46 years received a midcycle update continuing the 14th generation that debuted in 2021. The new pickup has a massively simplified ordering structure while still offering the customization truck buyers want with multiple wheel, generator, engine and now tailgate options.

Ford dropped the base 3.3-liter V6 engine for the more efficient and powerful 2.7-liter turbocharged EcoBoost V6. The 3.5-liter turbo V6 and PowerBoost Hybrid V6 are still offered, as is the high-output 3.5-liter in the base F-150 Raptor.

The 5.0-liter V8 is offered for traditional buyers and for those that want full-speed desert capability will flock to the Raptor R housing the company's 5.2-liter supercharged V8 delivering 700 horsepower (hp) and 640 pound-feet (lb-ft) of torque.

Even with those engine options, and more trims than as last year (it replaced Limited with Platinum Plus but added the less-expensive STX FX4 off-road option) the lineup is simpler.

"We have reduced about 90% of our buildable configurations. And we've done that without taking away features for customers. We've done it by repackaging and combining the features together that customer already selected. To give an offering that's much more simplified and easier again for customers to get exactly what they want," John Emmert, general manager Ford Trucks told Newsweek.

In 2023 the off-road focused F-150 Raptor could be built in about 40 ways. It's now down to six. And this doesn't just help customers figure things out on the build-and-price websites, it also makes it easier for dealers to order them.

"It really comes down to the customer. If we can make it easier for the customers to order and be able to get to the vehicle that they're looking for we think that's a big win. It also helps the dealers and what they're stocking and what they're ordering. We'll get to the faster turning units, which again helps the customer when they get to those lots," Brian Bell, Ford F-150 marketing manager told Newsweek.

"Of course, there's benefit for the company as well. If we can make things simpler, it helps us with manufacturing and engineering going forward. So it really benefits all three parties. But for us the work started with that customer and how to take what they're buying and simplify it for them."

The 2024 Ford F-150 is available with the new Pro Access tailgate that also opens traditionally. Ford Motor Company

There are still a few optional boxes to check on the 2024 F-150. In addition the traditional tailgate on the less-expensive trucks and the tailgate with the step and handle on the medium-trimmed pickups, Ford is now offering the new Pro Access tailgate. It flips down but a portion also swings out horizontally from the middle. That leaves enough room to step through and deposit cargo even with a trailer attached.

Buyers will also get to choose between Pro Power generators on all trucks including the gasoline-only variants. The 2.0-kilowatt (kW) generator is available on gas trucks and can power a tailgate, according to Ford, with a television, speaker, blender, mini fridge, and electric heater. The 2.4-kW version is standard on all PowerBoost hybrid trucks and can give 85 hours of worksite runtime with a full tank of gas. The 7.2-kW generator can run a mobile shop for 32 hours straight.

"For the options we do have, we at least try to put them in the right place. The tailgates for example, the Pro Access tailgates are going to be on Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum and Platinum Plus. At the same time, we'll have a bed step available for an upgrade for that STX and XLT buyer. We did the same with towing. Today there are four ways you can tow with an F-150. For '24, every truck comes with a standard Class IV hitch and you can upgrade to the Tow/Haul package if you need to," said Bell.

"You make sure you understand the customer that buys that XL or Platinum trim, and then they see a very simple selection. Does it have to be the same choices from bottom to top? No, right? Each is set for that vehicle itself."