Gen Z Don't Agree With Millennials on Lavish Weddings

When it comes to weddings, most millennials are more than happy to splash the cash, according to an exclusive poll for Newsweek.

In a survey conducted by Redfield and Wilton Strategies on behalf of Newsweek, on May 31, 2023, 1,500 eligible voters in the U.S. were asked: "In your opinion, how much do you think an average wedding should cost?"

The results highlighted how many millennials felt it was perfectly acceptable to spend significant sums on their big day with 21 percent of respondents aged 25 to 35 believing happy couples should set themselves a budget of more than $50,000.

A significant proportion of millennials aged 35 to 44 appeared in agreement with 25 percent of respondents in this bracket also claiming a budget in excess of $50,000 was the way to go.

Stock image of a bride and groom at their wedding. A new survey has highlighted how millennials are happy to spend big on weddings. gorodenkoff/Getty

These figures stood in stark contrast to Generation Z respondents who largely appeared in favor of spending much less on nuptials. According to the survey, 25 percent of Gen Z respondents aged 18 to 25 felt $10,000-$20,000 was a more acceptable cost for an average wedding.

Interestingly, the poll results also highlighted how older Generation X respondents were also in favor of keeping costs down with 30 percent of 45 to 54 year olds answering that the average wedding should cost between $5,000 and $10,000.

A similar number (29 percent) felt a budget of $1,000 to $5,000 was acceptable as did the same proportion of 55 to 64-year-olds polled. By contrast Gen X appeared largely opposed to spending big at a wedding. Only 9 percent of 45 to 64 year olds felt a budget of $20,000 to $50,000 was reasonable while just 1 percent of 45 to 54 year olds and 3 percent of 55 to 64 year olds felt spending more than $50,000 was acceptable.

Interestingly, a significant proportion of both men (21 percent) and women (23 percent) appeared keen on keeping costs down with a budget range of $1,000 to $5,000. Even so, 11 percent of both sexes still felt a budget in excess of $50,000 was acceptable.

These figures follow on from wedding website The Knot's annual survey, which found that the average cost of a wedding in the U.S. in 2022 was significantly higher. According to the The Knot 2022 Real Weddings Study, the couples they surveyed spent an average of $30,000 on their ceremony and reception.

These figures did vary noticeably depending on location, time of year and vendors hired with weddings in larger metropolitan areas like Philadelphia found to incur costs of close to $40,000. Conversely, nuptials in places like Kansas City were found to cost less at around $24,000.

Of course, anyone looking to get married on the smallest of budgets might still be able to "super-size" their nuptials by taking up McDonald's $230 wedding package, which recently sparked a wave of memes and jokes at the expense of the Golden Arches.