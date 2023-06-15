Greg Steube Wears Signed MAGA Baseball Hat in Congressional Baseball Game

Florida Rep. Greg Steube showed his support for former President Donald Trump remains as strong as ever on Wednesday, when he wore a signed Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat at the annual congressional baseball game.

Steube, who was endorsed by Trump before being elected to a third term representing Florida's solidly Republican 17th Congressional District in November, is among those backing the former president for the 2024 presidential election.

He has been a staunch supporter of Trump since first being elected to Congress in 2018. During the 2020 presidential election, he helped organize a "Trump Train" vehicle parade, according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

Rep. Greg Steube, (R-FL) is pictured pitching against the Democrats in the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park on June 14, 2023 in Washington, D.C. Steube showed his support for former President Donald Trump by sporting a signed Make America Great Again cap. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Shortly after a mob fueled on false claims that the presidential election was "stolen" from Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, Steube joined 146 other Republicans who objected to the certification of President Joe Biden's win in 2020.

Showing his support remains steadfast, despite Trump's mounting legal issues, Steube stepped out at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. sporting headgear that has become a mainstay among the most diehard of the one-term president's backers.

Taking the mound as the starting pitcher for the GOP, Steube, 45, showed off his sporting prowess against the Democrats at the charity game, less than six months after breaking his pelvis and puncturing a lung after falling off a ladder at his Florida home.

The lawmaker, who in 2021 became the first congressional baseball player in more than four decades to hit an out-of-the-park homerun at the annual game, saw his side beat the Democrats 16-6 on Wednesday, reported The New York Post. It marked the GOP's third straight victory.

Congressman Greg Steube is rocking a signed MAGA hat at The Congressional Baseball Game this evening #MAGA pic.twitter.com/LgLCQejD1q — vanhoa (@vanhoa2272) June 15, 2023

In April, Trump thanked Steube while sharing a video that apparently showed the congressman endorsing a 2024 presidential election bid by "Donald J. Chump."

Steube seemingly had a slip of the tongue while endorsing the former president during a Newsmax appearance. Trump, possibly unaware of the gaffe, shared a video of the moment to Truth Social a short time later.

"I'm happy and honored to endorse Donald J. Chump, uh, for president in 2024," Steube seemingly said during his appearance on Rob Schmitt Tonight. "He's the only person that can reverse, on day one, all these disastrous policies of the Biden administration."

Steube added that his endorsement "wasn't a difficult decision" when asked about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis launching a presidential bid. The congressman urged DeSantis to "finish out his term and support [former] President Trump."

Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) is pictured speaking at a Donald Trump rally on July 3, 2021 in Sarasota, Florida. Steube is known to be a staunch supporter of the former president. Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images

Before officially announcing his 2024 presidential run last month, Republican DeSantis positioned himself as a right-wing "culture war" champion, pushing a number of anti-transgender bills, signing a six-week abortion ban and continuing his battle against Disney, after the company criticized his "don't say gay" law.

In an interview with Newsweek last month, Steube spoke about how DeSantis' battle with Disney could affect voters' perception of him ahead of 2024.

"Well, I've endorsed President Trump," Steube told Newsweek. "I think the mass majority of Republican congressmen and women in Florida have endorsed President Trump. So, DeSantis is gonna have to decide for himself how he's going to deal with that.

"But I can say from even people that I have spoken to, it seems to people that maybe aren't educated on everything but looking from outside. It seems to be this like tit-for-tat that is going back and forth between DeSantis in the governor's office and Disney, you're even seeing state legislators start to say, like, 'This is ridiculous.'"

Trump has also been overwhelmingly winning the battle for endorsements, including among Florida Republicans.

Meanwhile, Trump is facing mounting legal issues. On Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty to 37 federal offenses in connection to Special Counsel Jack Smith's classified documents case. The former president and his aide, Mar-a-Lago valet driver Walt Nauta, are expected to appear next in a Florida court later in June.

Trump is already set to begin a trial in New York in late March 2024, accused of 34 counts of falsifying business records as part of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's hush-money probe.

Elsewhere, there have been indications that the criminal investigation in Georgia, where Trump and his allies are accused of illegally trying to overturn the 2020 election results, is drawing to a close, and that the former president could face further indictments.