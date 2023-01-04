How To Watch Prince Harry's '60 Minutes' Interview With Anderson Cooper

Prince Harry is promoting his soon-to-be-released bombshell memoir with two key interviews discussing everything from his relationship with the media to his desire for reconciliation with his brother and father.

Each interview was filmed in California where the royal now lives and will be broadcast on either side of the Atlantic on Sunday, January 8.

The ITV network and news anchor Tom Bradby secured the U.K. exclusive interview, while Anderson Cooper for CBS' 60 Minutes was entrusted with the U.S. scoop.

But how and when can you watch Prince Harry's memoir interview? Newsweek has the answers.

When To Watch

Prince Harry's interview special with Anderson Cooper will appear as part of the regular 60 Minutes broadcast on Sunday, January 8.

The special will be broadcast at 7:00 p.m. ET following the NFL's Sunday night game—if the game runs over, the special will air directly afterward.

Where To Watch

60 Minutes airs on CBS across the United States through their affiliate stations.

For viewers who wish to watch the interview with Prince Harry online, the special will be available to stream live on Paramount+. A subscription to this service is required.

Trailer

Ahead of Sunday's broadcast, CBS has released an official trailer for their Prince Harry special, as well as an extended exclusive clip from the interview.

In the clip, Anderson Cooper questions the prince about the criticism he has faced since stepping away from the royal family—that he has not gone about forging a new life for himself privately.

"Every single time I've tried to do it privately, there have been briefings and leakings and plantings of stories against me and my wife," the prince said, leaving viewers to draw the conclusion that he is referring to his family as being behind these briefings—an issue he discussed in his recent Netflix docuseries with his wife Meghan Markle.

"You know, the family motto is 'never complain, never explain,'—it's just a motto," he continued.

"They will feed, or have a conversation with, the correspondent and that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story—and at the bottom of it they will say that they've reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment but the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting."

The royal concludes by telling Cooper that at a certain point, the royal family's "silence is betrayal."

Memoir

Prince Harry announced that he would publish his memoir in a press release in July 2021.

As part of a multi-million-dollar deal with publishers Penguin Random House, Harry announced that he was writing the memoir "not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become."

The account, he promised potential readers, would be a "firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful."

The news that the royal would effectively be writing a tell-all book is reported to have sent shockwaves through Buckingham Palace, with members of the royal family concerned that they may be in for a particularly rough ride given their strained relationships with the Sussexes since the couple left the U.K. for a life in the U.S. in 2020.

No more official details about the book were released until October 2022, when it was announced that it had been given the provocative title of Spare. This is a reference to the English saying "heir and a spare," relating to Harry's lesser status within the royal family behind his older brother Prince William who is the heir apparent to the British throne.

Along with the title and cover art, the memoir's publishers released a short blurb revealing that the book will begin with Harry's processing the grief he faced in the immediate aftermath of the death of Princess Diana in a 1997 Paris car crash.

"With its raw, unflinching honesty," the blurb ended, "Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."

Spare is released globally on January 10.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

