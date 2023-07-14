U.S.

Why Jared Kushner Testifying Could Be Devastating to Donald Trump

By
U.S. Jared Kushner Donald Trump Jack Smith 2020 Election

Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of Donald Trump, may have provided key details to federal prosecutors investigating fundraising efforts in the wake of the 2020 election, experts have said.

Kushner is a former Trump White House senior adviser married to the Republican's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump. He is among several witnesses to have testified to a grand jury as part of Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation, according to The New York Times.

During questioning, Kushner was asked about whether Trump privately admitted that he knew that he had lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden but carried on pushing the false claims that it was "rigged" due to widespread voter fraud.

Jared Kushner in New York
Jared Kushner is interviewed at Fox News Channel Studios on August 23, 2022 in New York City. The businessman and one-time senior adviser to former President Donald Trump has reportedly appeared in front of a grand jury as part of Special Counsel Jack Smith's 2020 election probe. John Lamparski/Getty Images

As well as Kushner, other witnesses have appeared in front of a grand jury in recent weeks. They include Alyssa Farah Griffin, the former White House communications director, and former Trump aide Hope Hicks, reported CNN. The testimonies from key members of Trump's inner circle add strength to the report that Smith's election and January 6 work is coming to an end. The former president may be at further risk of being indicted again in a federal investigation.

Trump has long denied any wrongdoing in relation to the 2020 and January 6 investigations. He has said that Smith's probe is a "witch hunt" against him. The former president also still falsely states the last election was "stolen" from him. Newsweek has contacted Trump's and Kushner's officers for comment via email.

During his testimony, Kushner told the grand jury at the Washington D.C. courthouse in June that he thought Trump genuinely did believe that the 2020 election had been stolen from him, The Times reported.

However, legal experts have said that Kushner may still have provided key testimony as part of the Department of Justice [DOJ] probe into whether Trump and his team defrauded the American public while seeking donations from his supporters to challenge the election results via the courts. This may have been done all the while with them knowing that Trump lost fairly.

In a series of tweets, Lisa Rubin, an attorney and legal analyst for MSNBC, said that Kushner's testimony before a federal grand jury is "significant." She tweeted that it shows that the fundraising aspect of the federal investigation into Trump is "very much live."

"Other than Trump & [Trump adviser] Jason Miller, no one was more involved in post-election fundraising and related messaging than Jared. As ad guru Larry Weitzner told the 1/6 committee, the small circle working on post-election ads included Miller, [former Republican House Speaker] Newt Gingrich, Trump's pollster & Jared," Rubin tweeted.

Read more

The House Select Committee that investigated the January 6 attack previously obtained emails sent to Kushner, Gingrich, Miller and Weitzner in December 2020. These suggested that they sought to put out television adverts about the election results to "arouse the country's anger."

Rubin added that Weitzner testified to the January 6 panel last summer that Kushner wanted to characterize the adverts to state the last election was "stolen" in "very aggressive" terms.

Speaking to MSNBC, Timothy Heaphy, former lead investigator to the January 6 committee, said that Kushner is a potential key witnesses in the DOJ's probe. Trump's son-in-law was "directly involved" in the campaign fundraising that then became the 'Stop the steal' fundraising.

"The Trump campaign pivoted to a fundraising operation, and Jared Kushner was right in the center of the strategy of mining the false narrative for repeated cash contributions of up to $250 million after the election," Heaphy said. "So, to the extent Jack Smith is looking into campaign fundraising based on these false statements of election fraud, Jared Kushner would have information about that as well."

Kushner and Ivanka Trump were subpoenaed to testify before the grand jury by Smith's office in February, but the latter has not gone before it. The husband and wife did both testify to the January 6 House committee last year.

Neither Kushner or Ivanka Trump are involved in Trump's 2024 campaign.

Daniel Zelenko is a partner at the firm Crowell & Moring and a former federal prosecutor. He said prosecutors' attempts to get people on record to say that Trump knew he had lost the last election will be crucial for their case.

"Words are incredibly powerful in white-collar cases because, in a lot of them, you're not going to hear from a defendant, as they are seldom going to take the stand," Zelenko told The Times. "So, having those words put in front of a jury gives them more importance and makes them more consequential."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC