Trump Jan 6. Prosecution Going to 'Next Level' Over Ivanka Subpoena—Expert

The special counsel investigating the January 6 attack is seemingly ramping up his probe into Donald Trump by subpoenaing members of the ex-president's family, a legal expert has said.

Jack Smith, the prosecutor leading the Capitol riot criminal inquiry, is seeking the testimony of the former president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, fellow former White House advisor Jared Kushner.

Smith's subpoena of Ivanka Trump and Kushner is the latest aggressive move from Smith, who has previously called on former Vice President Mike Pence to answer questions under oath to a federal grand jury.

The move is also another indicator that the special counsel's investigation into Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 Election and alleged incitement of the insurrection is nearing an end.

"The Special Counsel's subpoena of Ivanka and Jared is a sign that his prosecution of Trump is going to the next level," attorney and legal political analyst Andrew Lieb told Newsweek.

"Jack Smith is likely going to be asking Ivanka about Trump's actual knowledge that he lost the presidency and, as daddy's girl, she knows. More importantly, Trump never claimed Executive Privilege for Ivanka when she previously testified before the Jan 6th Committee so it's going to be an unabridged Jack Smith show where he has a key witness selling daddy out, dead-to-rights," Lieb added.

Ivanka Trump previously voluntarily testified to the House Select Committee investigating the events leading up to the January 6 attack.

During the panel's live hearings in 2022, it was revealed that Ivanka said that she had "accepted" former Attorney General William Barr's view that there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election, instead of her father's view.

Liz Cheney, the co-chair of the January 6 committee, said the panel had received "first-hand testimony" that Ivanka Trump asked her father "to please stop this violence" at least twice on January 6 as his supporters were storming the Capitol.

Instead, Donald Trump allegedly watched the riot unfold live on television, failing to take any action for more than three hours.

The ex-president later dismissed the testimony from his own daughter.

"She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!)," Trump wrote on Truth Social in June 2022.

With regards to Kushner, Lieb suggested his testimony could prove that there was "intentional fraud behind the Trump grift in raising millions" during the Stop the Steal campaign.

"This is going to be spicy," Lieb told Newsweek.

The January 6 committee previously suggested Donald Trump's campaign team may have misled his supporters by asking for donations while pushing the false claim the 2020 Election was rigged.

In her opening statement in June, January 6 panel member Zoe Lofgren said Trump's supporters gave their money to the former president on the assumption it would be used to cover the legal costs of fighting the false election fraud claims in the courts.

"But the Trump Campaign didn't use the money for that," Lofgren said.

Trump has frequently denied any wrongdoing with regards to the January 6 attack, and still pushes the false claim the 2020 Election was "stolen" from him as a result of widespread voter fraud.

Neither Ivanka Trump nor Kushner are involved in the former president's 2024 campaign for the White House.