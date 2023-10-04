Culture

Super Bowl Boycott Calls as Fans Decry Football Becoming 'Very Political'

Columnist and podcaster Jason Whitlock called for a boycott of the Super Bowl, claiming the "left" is using sports to push its agenda and that skipping the annual game would be one way of regaining power.

On Tuesday's episode of the Fearless with Jason Whitlock podcast, the broadcaster blasted the "left" for using football to promote its agenda and said that it has become detached from "Christian values."

In the summary for the episode, the description said the "two biggest stories in football right now have nothing to do with people taking the field to play the game." It talked of the buzz of Taylor Swift attending games and bringing "the eyeballs of her millions of Swifties" with her, and football coach Deion Sanders showing up to "games with rappers and Pro Football Hall of Famers in tow."

Jason Whitlock wants a Super Bowl Boycott
Rihanna performed during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium this year in Glendale, Arizona. Presenter and commentator Jason Whitlock has called for a mass "Bud Light" style boycott of the Super Bowl to stop the "left" from pushing its agenda. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The description added: "Thanks to Sanders and Swift, the players on the field matter less than the celebrities on the sidelines. This is all by design. It's part of the feminization movement. Conservatives and Christians have ceded much of popular culture to the progressive Left without any real resistance."

It ends: "It may be time to 'Bud Light' the Super Bowl."

Whitlock blasts the left and its alleged motives during the podcast episode, and the video on his official YouTube channel had been viewed more than 45,000 times when this article was published.

Speaking passionately to his audience in the episode, he said: "We need to boycott the Super Bowl, a one-off event, and maybe an annual one-off event of boycotting the Super Bowl."

"I want to walk you through why the Super Bowl. It's the most important event we have in all of pop culture. It's the biggest platform in all of pop culture.

"They have, as I have been explaining to you, they have made football very political. Anything that supports their agenda is appropriate for football."

He goes on to say that people on the "left" use the "NFL platform to promote their agendas" and things they believe that, in his opinion, are there to allegedly "eliminate a conservative Christian point of view."

His video has been met by comments from fans on both sides of the debate.

One viewer said: "I'm with you, Jason Whitlock, I don't trust anything. I'm with you and skip the Super Bowl!!!"

"Jason your right on point. Let's get this ball rolling on the boycott. I'm with you 100%," another shared.

One witness added: "Thanks, Jason. You are the tip of the spear of fighting back in the sports world."

Whitlock shared a small clip on X, formerly Twitter, with the caption: "The Bud Light boycott has given us the road map to effect change against the progressive Left's agendas."

A fan commented underneath: "Jason - everyone in America should listen to your Monday show. The orchestration of Deion and Swift is not natural."

However, one social media user shared: "Desperate for clicks today, I see."

Another joked: "I don't think Big Boy has had his pancakes this morning. He's grumpy."

"Are you deranged. You use to make sense," a third contributed.

Bud Light was a brand boycotted earlier this year after several notable conservatives got behind the movement. The mass conservative boycott started after transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney posted a video on Instagram featuring a personalized can from the beer brand.

Other celebrities who shared pro-boycott content and messaging included Kid Rock, country singer Travis Tritt, singer John Rich, journalist Megyn Kelly and Caitlyn Jenner.

