'RHOSLC' Fans Call Out Bravo for 'Cutting' Dramatic Scenes of Jen Shah

Viewers of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are convinced Bravo has cut out scenes of Jen Shah and her co-star Danna Bui-Negrete getting into a dramatic argument.

A clip of the Bravo stars having a heated debate was teased in the trailer for the third season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC), but during Wednesday evening's season finale, the footage was never shown.

The clip showed Bui-Negrete, who was introduced to viewers as a "friend of a housewife" when RHOSLC returned to screens in September 2022, shouting at an angry-looking Shah, saying: "Get out my motherf****** face, if I were you I'd be real nice right now, especially if you want some money on your f****** books."

Somebody can then be heard gasping in the background, as Shah recoils in shock at what Bui-Negrete said to her.

Judging by the outfits worn by various cast members, the argument took place at RHOSLC star Heather Gay's book cover reveal party for her upcoming memoir Bad Mormon.

Other scenes from the event were shown on Wednesday's episode, which aired on January 11, however there was no mention of Shah and Bui-Negrete getting into an argument and the previously-teased footage was not aired.

Shah was seen getting into an argument with another co-star, her former friend Angie Katsanevas, before later walking away and telling the cameras she didn't want to be filmed.

As the discussion was never shown, it's not clear exactly what their argument was about, however, Bui-Negrete's comments from the trailer are likely in reference to Shah's ongoing legal troubles.

At the time the scenes were filmed, Shah was awaiting trial for conspiracy to commit wire fraud for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme that targeted vulnerable people.

She pled guilty at the trial in July 2022 and on Friday, January 6, she was sentenced to six and a half years in prison.

During her sentencing, Shah, who shares two sons with husband Sharrieff Shah, apologized for her role, saying she would "work for the rest of [her] life to make it right."

Bravo's decision to not air Shah and Bui-Negrete's argument did not go unnoticed by fans, who took to social media to question why the scenes were never shown.

Taking to Twitter, one posted: "The tension between Jen and Danna was building all season then production did Danna so dirty by axing this when it would have been a real big moment for her, I don't get it?? #RHOSLC."

While another wrote: "Waaaaait. Where did Danna's iconic scene of her giving it to Jen go? Really? #RHOSLC @BravoTV."

"I'm sorry @Andy but wtf? You all really cut the scene of Danna vs. Jen...the scene that had everyone talking about this season? You all are so unserious. Just cancel the show then. #RHOSLC," added a third, tagging the franchise's producer Andy Cohen.

As a fourth tweeted: "SLC better have BOMB casting for next season. And the editors really cut out Danna yelling at Jen? Such a let down of a season #RHOSLC."

Newsweek has contacted Bravo and RHOSLC for comment.

Elsewhere on the finale episode, viewers saw some of the cast's reaction to Shah's guilty plea. Filming for the season had wrapped prior to Shah's plea but the cameras resumed filming for some of the cast to give their views.

Gay was seen lunching with Lisa Barlow after traveling to New York to support Shah at her 2022 trial, with both ladies expressing how shocked they were that their friend had pled guilty after professing her innocence for so long.

RHOSLC returns next week for its reunion episodes, where Gay, Barlow, Bui-Negrete and the other cast members will go over the events of the season. Shah did not attend the reunion filming.