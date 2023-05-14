Kari Lake Outlines Claim of 'New Evidence' Against Maricopa County

Former Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake claimed on Saturday that she has "new evidence" against Maricopa County in connection to her legal case challenging the result of the state's governor race.

Lake lost the governorship race in last November's midterm election to Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, by more than 17,000 votes. Since then, she has refused to concede to her opponent, legally challenging the results. Lake repeatedly claimed that there were problems with printers and tabulation machines in Maricopa County on Election Day that prevented voters from casting their ballots.

The former Republican candidate also alleged that hundreds of thousands of ballots were illegally cast in the county, but courts have rejected her claims. Arizona's Supreme Court ruled in March that evidence to back her claims was insufficient. Her case was also tossed out by Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson in December and was dismissed again in the court of appeals in the state in February.

On Saturday, Lake wrote on Twitter that Maricopa County lied about the functionality of some of the tabulators used on Election Day, citing findings announced by her lawyer Kurt Olsen.

Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is seen on March 4 in National Harbor, Maryland. Lake claimed on Saturday she has "new evidence" against Maricopa County in connection to her legal case challenging the result of the gubernatorial race in Arizona. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

"Our new evidence shows that Maricopa County falsely certified that it had passed Logic & Accuracy testing & then secretly tested all of the tabulators on three different days. 260 of the tabulators failed during these tests. Maricopa County USED them on Election Day anyway," she tweeted, sharing a video conference call in which Olsen announced the "extraordinary findings of misconduct" related to Maricopa County.

Olsen said that Maricopa County officials carried out "secret testing" on the tabulators in October 2022 after the Logic & Accuracy test was certified, and that they allegedly found that 260 of the 446 tabulators were used in the election despite failing that "secret" test.

"The issues are of such an extensive nature," he said. The alleged evidence Lake's attorneys say they have has not been verified nor confirmed. Newsweek has contacted Maricopa County and Lake's campaign by email for comment.

On Wednesday, Lake tweeted a similar claim as she referred to the motion for relief from judgment filed by her lawyers as new "bombshells." The motion, which was filed separately from her legal challenge, alleges that there is evidence that Maricopa County falsely certified that it passed Logic & Accuracy testing and then secretly tested all of the tabulators on three different days.

Lake's case is scheduled for a hearing on Wednesday in Maricopa County. Meanwhile, the former GOP candidate said on Thursday that her attorneys will present "evidence" over the alleged misconduct of county officials while verifying signatures on ballot affidavit envelopes.

"That's why we're asking the judge, we want to actually open up some other areas of this trial, of this case, because new information has come to light since the earlier time that we were in the lower courts, so we'll see what happens," Lake told former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon during a segment on Real America's Voice on Thursday.

"We are going to be shocking the world with some of the things that we are going to expose in this case. Next week. It's going to be eye-opening for everyone," Lake said of the upcoming hearing.