Kate Middleton's Royal Tour Jab at Prince William Resurfaces

Kate Middleton's joke at Prince William's expense during the couple's royal tour of the Caribbean has been shared online by fans in a viral video that has been viewed over 150,000 times on social media network TikTok.

William and Kate enjoyed a light hearted exchange during a Fish Fry in the Bahamas on the last leg of their three-country tour last year, stopping on the island of Great Abaco.

After meeting members of the community who had been rebuilding their homes and businesses after Hurricane Dorian swept through the Caribbean in 2019, the couple were offered the opportunity to try a local delicacy—conch salad.

The dish is made with conch (a type of sea snail), chopped vegetables, hot peppers and citrus juice.

Offered a taste of the conch flesh, which is said to possess aphrodisiacal properties, Kate eagerly accepted while William politely declined.

After receiving a cheer upon tasting the delicacy, the princess took a jovial jab at her husband, telling vendor Jade Adderley: "I'm a little bit more adventurous than William!"

Uploaded to TikTok by user l0velycatherine a video of the humorous exchange has been viewed over 150,000 times and received in excess of 19,000 likes in 72 hours.

A number of commenters have praised the princess for her adventurous taste and interaction with her husband.

"She's so funny the way she cheekily jokes with him. She's not afraid to try new things the royals don't do usually 😂😐🥰," said one user.

"He really has the most beautiful woman in the world! Inside and out ❤️❤️❤️," wrote another, with a further adding: "Jack of all trades 🥰🥰🥰."

The prince and princess' tour of the Caribbean was met with a number of criticisms including their handling of protesters who demonstrated at each of their stops in Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas, calling for the couple to address the royal family's historic links with slavery and to discuss the subject of reparations.

This, combined with growing republican movements in the Caribbean a well as a number of poorly staged PR moments, caused widespread critical coverage in the mainstream media and online social networks.

Despite the overarching negative aspects of the tour, which was planned as a celebration of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, William and Kate's public displays of affection made throughout won them favorable coverage, sparking a number of viral posts and videos on social media.

At the final engagement of the tour, an official dinner in the Bahamas, the couple made a regal appearance, with Kate wearing an ice blue slip-shoulder Phillipa Lepley evening gown, and were photographed holding hands throughout the event.

In a speech closing the tour, William appeared to make some reference to the subject of abolishing the monarchy in the Commonwealth realms of the Caribbean that retain the British monarch as their head of state. He said:

"We support with pride and respect your decisions about your future. Relationships evolve. Friendship endures."

Upon the accession of King Charles III, Caribbean nations have continued their discussions about abolishing the monarchy, most notably Jamaica. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said that the country has set "ambitious timelines" for the process of becoming a republic, which would remove Charles and his successors as the country's head of state.

As the new prince and princess of Wales, William and Kate are expected to take on an increased international presence over the coming years. Last week, the prince undertook a previously unannounced visit to Poland where he met with members of the British and Polish armed forces. Any further overseas visits are likely to be announced after King Charles' coronation in May.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.