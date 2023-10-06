U.S.

Kevin McCarthy Pours Cold Water on Resignation Rumors

A spokesperson for Congressman Kevin McCarthy has confirmed with Newsweek that the former speaker is not resigning.

Rumors swirled on Friday after reports that the California Republican was considering ending his term early before coming up for reelection in November 2024, according to sources close to the matter who spoke with Politico and CNN. McCarthy was booted from the speaker's chair in a historic House vote on Tuesday.

When reached by Newsweek, however, McCarthy spokesperson Brittany Martinez said via email, "McCarthy is not resigning."

California Representative Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday talks to reporters outside his office at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. A spokesperson with McCarthy's office told Newsweek Friday that the congressman is not planning to resign early from his position, despite rumors. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty

KGET News reporter Eytan Wallace also reported on X, formerly Twitter, that McCarthy confirmed he intends to seek reelection following his current term.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

