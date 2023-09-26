New Kim Kardashian Photo Confuses Internet—'Missing a Toe'

Whether it's a bikini selfie or her startling American Horror Story debut, Kim Kardashian is adept at breaking the internet. And the reality star may have done it again, although perhaps not quite how she planned.

The 42-year-old shared a series of mirror selfies taken in her closet to Instagram on September 25. Wearing a pink bralette and matching high-waisted panties from her brand Skims, the mom-of-four showcased her signature pout for the shots.

However, it wasn't her famous curves that grabbed followers' attention—it was her seemingly absent toe.

Kim Kardashian attends Kering's 2nd Annual Caring For Women Dinner at The Pool on September 12, 2023, in New York City. Her mirror selfies grabbed fans' attention for an unusual reason. James Devaney/GC Images

"I think you're missing a toe," wrote johnmarks571. "Toe-tally! Where is it??" asked tatjanaclancy.

"Her feet on the last slide is outrageous," said jasonreyna23. "This isn't her best pic, looks weird," commented stephduartee.

Although there were also plenty of fans praising the businesswoman, with susantoughlian calling the snaps "gorgeous."

"TOO HOT," agreed healthygirlkitchen.

"You are the cutest," wrote kimharlowandt, while richyminds said: "Kim makes me wanna chase my dreams and become the best version of myself."

Despite the foot-related furor, other pictures recently shared to Kardashian's Instagram—including a bikini photo on a tennis court and the TV star wearing clear plastic heels to a Louis Vuitton event—clearly show she does have five toes on each foot.

Newsweek has contacted Kardashian's representatives for comment via email.

Still, this isn't the first time Kardashian has caused uproar on social media, with her posts often dividing fans.

In April, the socialite came under fire for sharing a photo of her luxury hotel room in Tokyo, Japan, alongside the caption: "Always look on the bright side of life." Followers accused Kardashian of promoting "toxic positivity," saying it is easy to be optimistic when you're wealthy.

The businesswoman was also slammed by Instagram users for sharing a video of her daughter North West in August. Showing the 10-year-old—whose father is Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West—twirling in a kimono and long braids, followers called the footage "cringe."

In November 2022, The Kardashians star was accused of using her Instagram account as a distraction from the "Balenciaga scandal." The fashion label was criticized for its Christmas 2022 campaign, which showed a child model holding a teddy bear that appeared to be dressed in S&M bondage gear.

At the same time, the brand released its collaboration with Adidas, which included images of a bag sitting on top of a pile of documents. These papers included a section of the 2008 Supreme Court ruling United States v. Williams, which examined whether preventing the promotion of child pornography affected the right to freedom of speech. Balenciaga released an apology for both campaigns.

Kardashian posted to X, then Twitter, to say she was reevaluating her position as brand ambassador, but was blasted for posting photos of her home to Instagram as a "Fashion gate distraction."